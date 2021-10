The Haunting event is finally here in Call of Duty: Warzone, bringing new challenges, rewards, and famous horror franchises like Scream and Donnie Darko into the game. Last year’s Halloween event, The Haunting of Verdansk, shrouded the map in fog and darkness and added skins from Saw and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. This year’s event is mostly the same, although there are a few new additions this time around. Here’s a breakdown of all The Haunting challenges in Call of Duty: Warzone and the rewards you’ll get for completing them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO