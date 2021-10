MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Even though many still work from home, it doesn’t feel that way when we get behind the wheel. The morning and evening commutes around the metro are slowing down with traffic jams. We wanted to know: Has rush hour returned to pre-pandemic levels? “Yeah it definitely has,” said Adam Yared outside Bobby and Steve’s Auto World on Washington Avenue in Minneapolis. “Took an extra probably 10 minutes to get to work today,” added Blake Ogle. “Right now it’s more traffic than before COVID,” said an animated Abdirashiid Jibriil. More traffic than a few years ago might be an exaggeration, but he’s not...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO