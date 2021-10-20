CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Patient Survey Summons 'Room'inations

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

After a recent visit to the doctor's office, I was asked to fill out a survey on my "patient experience." One question read, "Was the person who roomed you courteous and helpful?" For a moment, I was perplexed. I wasn't aware that anyone had roomed me (a process that...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Amazon scam explained: Why people are receiving parcels they haven’t ordered

A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
RETAIL
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Daily Mail

Neighbour leaves note for mum demanding that she remove her washing from the line because it 'looks tacky' - but she hits back with a scathing letter of her own

A mum has unleashed her anger on an 'insensitive' neighbour who asked her to stop drying her clothes on the washing line because it 'looks tacky'. The Melbourne mum was shocked to receive the handwritten note which was addressed to the 'tenant'. 'Is your washing dry? Can you please remove...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

A Black influencer went undercover with White Lives Matter - this is what she learned

A TikTok star is waging a private war on “White Lives Matter” Facebook groups, and she appears to be winning.Denise Bradley, who goes by “Aunt Karen” on TikTok, says she’s infiltrated two such groups and then sabotaged them from the inside. Her tactics include inviting huge numbers of her followers to join the groups, flooding them with messages about “unity” and “positivity,” and creating multiple profiles for herself so the groups have trouble banishing her.But her most effective stratagem, the 32-year-old activist says, is exposing the groups’ discussions to the outside world. In a TikTok video that went viral, Ms...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Internet obsessives scour Florida reserve for Laundrie clues showcasing possible ‘gator bones’ on social media

After the partial skeletal remains of Brian Laundrie were found in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve, internet-obsessed sleuths have been scouring the area searching for additional clues. Mr Laundrie was the person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito. Ms Petito's body was found on 19 September and was ruled a homicide from manual strangulation. Mr Laundrie's remains were found just over a month later on 20 October. The Sarasota County medical examiner used dental records to confirm the skeletal remains were those of Mr Laundrie. One woman, whose Twitter name...
INTERNET
JSTOR Daily

How to Summon Spirits

Spiritualism, “the belief in and practice of communication with the dead” by way of a medium, saw growing mainstream popularity in America during the last half of the 19th century. From there, it made its way to the UK, where the London newspaper The Spiritualist was published beginning in 1869. In it, you’ll find accounts of seances, ghost stories, inspirational spirit poetry, and apparitions of long-dead relatives. It is AMAZING! There’s a full run of it on JSTOR, so click on the images below and dig in.
MENTAL HEALTH
adafruit.com

Arcane Summoning Circle Portal #3DPrinting #3DThursday

This is an arcane summoning portal for your NPC’s demon summoning needs. Everything was printed at .2mm layer height. The top and bottom pieces can be any filament your heart desires, but for the lighting effect, the “portal” portion will need to be printed in a translucent plastic (or you can forgo this piece altogether and use some other piece of colored plastic you have on hand – a soda bottle, a lighting gel, the side of an old rubbermaid tub, etc).
ENTERTAINMENT
kiss951.com

Philadelphia School Changes Dress Code After Offending Satanic Group

According to WPVI, a school district in the Philadelphia area is changing its dress code after numerous complaints from a local Satanic organization. Officials with Satanic Delco told WPVI that members of the organization with children attending the Rose Tree Media School District were subjected to a dress code that banned any clothing or gear that is “satanic in nature.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thenerdstash.com

BitLife: How to Summon Ghosts

In BitLife, your characters and those around them may end up in a situation where they live with ghosts. Whether you are terrified of them or live to exorcise them, you will encounter one at some point if you live in a haunted house. If you are trying to complete a challenge or achievement, you may be actively trying to find spirits to exorcise or summon. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to summon ghosts in BitLife.
VIDEO GAMES
Bored Panda

50 Times Siblings Pulled Such Great Pranks, They Just Had To Share Them Online

The best thing about being part of a family is the fact that someone truly understands you and knows who you are, in your heart of hearts. It’s our greatest strength… and our biggest weakness. You see, when you move aside all the wholesomeness and heart-warming stuff, you realize that the people closest to you have an unprecedented wealth of information on how to push your buttons and make you laugh. Maybe even at the same time! That’s where practical jokes come in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
the-college-reporter.com

The Elephant in the Room

Someone needs to say it already. I don’t even know how it still exists today and we are proud to proclaim it. Our mascot is probably the most embarrassing thing about our school, besides Brooks. With our tuition, all of the dorms should be identical to Roschell. Anyways, the “Diplomats” is the most condescending name someone could think of. Who do we think we are? Oh wow, we are playing the Diplomats! I’m so scared. What are we going to do? Fight you with a strongly worded letter of complaint? It is so bombastic of us to make us seem “sophisticated” by having that represent us. If I was another team playing us, I would think we need to crush them just to ruin their massive egos. Not even caring about the sport, just to knock them down their make-believe pedestal. Our mascot is ASKING for us to get beat up, and honestly, I support it. We deserve it. Our mascot has made us seem like the guy in class that has strictly made their sole personality having houses in Cabo, The Hamptons, and Aspen wearing Golden Goose shoes with a Canada Goose jacket. And before anyone mentions it, I know that our mascot is supposed to represent John Marshall and Ben Franklin. I don’t care.
JOHN MARSHALL
arcamax.com

Commentary: Rampant online cheating is the dark side of remote learning

Since there seems to be an app for everything, it may come as no surprise that there is an app for cheating. But it isn’t just one app. It’s hundreds of companies and apps that actually can be used to complete students’ homework, tests, writing assignments and even dissertations and exams.
EDUCATION
arcamax.com

Friend's Sky-High Heels Ruin Evening

DEAR HARRIETTE: I went out to dinner with a couple my husband and I like a lot. We got dressed up, which was a lot of fun. But my friend had on such uncomfortably high heels that she could hardly walk. It was a nice evening, and we wanted to stroll a little bit, but honestly, she could hardly go 10 steps without complaining. Don't get me wrong -- I love fashion, and it's so much fun to dress up, especially now when we have been cooped up in the house for so long. But it seems stupid to me to wear shoes that you can't walk in at all. I didn't do that when I was a teenager, and I'm surely not going to start doing it now.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy