Patient Survey Summons 'Room'inations

Someone needs to say it already. I don’t even know how it still exists today and we are proud to proclaim it. Our mascot is probably the most embarrassing thing about our school, besides Brooks. With our tuition, all of the dorms should be identical to Roschell. Anyways, the “Diplomats” is the most condescending name someone could think of. Who do we think we are? Oh wow, we are playing the Diplomats! I’m so scared. What are we going to do? Fight you with a strongly worded letter of complaint? It is so bombastic of us to make us seem “sophisticated” by having that represent us. If I was another team playing us, I would think we need to crush them just to ruin their massive egos. Not even caring about the sport, just to knock them down their make-believe pedestal. Our mascot is ASKING for us to get beat up, and honestly, I support it. We deserve it. Our mascot has made us seem like the guy in class that has strictly made their sole personality having houses in Cabo, The Hamptons, and Aspen wearing Golden Goose shoes with a Canada Goose jacket. And before anyone mentions it, I know that our mascot is supposed to represent John Marshall and Ben Franklin. I don’t care.

JOHN MARSHALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO