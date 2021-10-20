Single File: June 2014 Essay

Season 13 of Married at First Sight is going strong and fans are starting to wonder what will happen with these couples. Did the experts pick their right matches or will some of the relationships end in disaster? There have already been spoilers leaked about one couple whose partner actually ended up with another MAFS cast member. Now, rumors are flying about another couple on this season of the show, Gil and Myrla. Do they stay together or will they decide to call it quits?

