The Greener View: Wilted Trees and Finicky Birds

As I've been driving on my commute to the Ohio State Lima campus for the past three years, I have developed a new appreciation for fall as Thanksgiving approaches, something I never took the time to completely observe with all of the busyness in my Columbus schedule. My Lima commute is serene and relaxing, so I can fully enjoy the view of leaves turning into dazzling red shades on white oak and maple trees. I imagine that if I were a fashion designer my fall clothing line would be inspired from my simple survey of this spectacular wonder of nature. Another annual fall season event that I've taken keen notice of in Lima is the corn harvest. I see farmers clearing large acres of land with combine harvesters, and I think about Genesis 8:22, which says that "seedtime and harvest ... shall not cease" while the earth remains. I also reflect on Mark 4:28, where Jesus said, "For the earth bringeth forth fruit of herself: first the blade, then the ear, after that the full corn in the ear." I've always marveled at how crops grow from the ground, and as we begin to get ready for Thanksgiving, I have not only thought about the food I love to eat during the holidays but also the spiritual harvest in my own life.

