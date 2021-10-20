CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Bills' Dawson Knox has surgery, will return in 'few weeks'

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The Buffalo Bills confirmed reports that tight end Dawson Knox had a broken bone in his right hand after he suffered an injury in the team’s Week 6 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

In confirming the news, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott did so in his usual vague manner.

Now a day removed, we have further updates on Knox and it sounds like the tight end will miss some game time.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Knox had surgery on Tuesday. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo went on to add that Knox’s injury “should be a few weeks” in length.

Knox’s injury came about in the second half of Buffalo’s 34-31 loss to the Titans. Knox threw a pass to quarterback Josh Allen on a successful two-point attempt but something didn’t seem right with his throw.

Right after, Knox was deemed questionable to return to the game and he did not.

Without Knox, Tommy Sweeney would have to step into the No. 1 tight end role for the Bills.

Sweeney himself had actually scored the play prior to the two-point conversion attempt.

While Knox might miss a few games for the Bills, he won’t immediately.

In Week 7, the Bills (4-2) do not play. They are on their bye week.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

