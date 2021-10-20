CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls vs. Pistons: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Wednesday

By Michael Mulford
 8 days ago
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The Chicago Bulls open their season on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

After an undefeated preseason, the Bulls look to keep that momentum going into the regular season with the additions of Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan with hopes to make the postseason after missing the playoffs last season.

The Bulls will be without guard Coby White, who is rehabbing his shoulder. The Pistons will be missing No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, who missed the entire preseason with a sprained ankle.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS Chicago, League Pass, listen on 670 The Score, TUDN 1200 AM

Probable starting lineups

Chicago Bulls

  • Lonzo Ball
  • Zach LaVine
  • DeMar DeRozan
  • Patrick Williams
  • Nikola Vucevic

Detroit Pistons

  • Killian Hayes
  • Josh Jackson
  • Saddiq Bey
  • Jerami Grant
  • Isaiah Stewart

