A Cop Movie

You know a horror movie isn’t working when you spend a lot of the time watching it trying to figure out the exact degree of deception going on in its title. How is “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin” related to the other six films in this franchise? It's not really. Yes, there’s a found footage structure—although I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a movie push the boundaries of disbelief more in that department—and there’s a supernatural element, of course, but this script could just as easily be a “Blair Witch” sequel with a minor rewrite. It’s clearly an original story that's been slapped with the “PA” label and that only adds to the sense that there’s little creative depth here. "Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin" feels less like a chance to creatively reboot a hit franchise and more like a way to cheaply profit off any residual interest left in it.

