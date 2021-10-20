CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A Cop Movie

By Glenn Kenny
Roger Ebert
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re old enough to remember the 1960s you know that large factions of the youth population in America had a low opinion of the police. Once derided as “the heat” or “the fuzz,” they were now referred to, in some circles, as “pigs.” And this term of address stuck, becoming...

www.rogerebert.com

Capital Journal

Millard at the Movies

At some point in college, I fell in love with the Halloween movie franchise. There was just something peculiar about a child that kills his sister, and then escapes a mental institution to kill people in his hometown. In 1978, movie audiences hadn’t seen anything like it. You had the legendary Donald Pleasance as Doctor Loomis, and Jamie Lee Curtis being one of the original scream queens. The best part of the entire original movie was the score by John Carpenter. Most directors don’t also perform the scores to their movies, but John Carpenter is a rarity. As the series went on, it got very convoluted. I was glad to see Jamie Lee Curtis return as Laurie Strode in the 2018 sequel, which was very confusing given that it has the same title as the 1978 original.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Titane’, ‘Passing’ and ‘A Cop Movie’ among Camerimage 2021 nominees

Camerimage, the international festival for cinematographers that takes place annually in Poland, has unveiled the line-ups for its documentary features and director’s debut competitions. The festival’s 29th edition is set to take place in person in Toruń from November 13-20, with some programming also available online. Among the nominees is...
MOVIES
Flick Filosopher

Cop Secret movie review: cold fuzz (#LFF2021)

There’s a bit of a smack at everything from Die Hard and Bad Boys to The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in Cop Secret, an absolutely hilarious sendup of action buddy cop movies straight outta *checks notes* Iceland. And delightfully — like Hot Fuzz, the flick it may be closest to in spirit — this is also a pretty good on-the-level example of the genre, too, filled with clever, well-choreographed fisticuffs, gun battles, and car chases, all dished out by a memorable pair of police partners destined to become iconic.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

’13 Minutes’: Film Review

Disaster movies used to be fun. Back in the ’70s, they were filled with aging movie stars, many very much in need of a commercial hit, doing things like flying crippled planes, desperately attempting to rescue earthquake victims, swimming underwater in an upside-down ocean liner, and jumping off burning buildings. Writer-director Lindsay Gossling’s 13 Minutes takes a different approach to the venerable genre. The film uses the familiar disaster movie template to concentrate on hot-button social issues, and boy, there are plenty of them. Before and after a monster tornado wreaks havoc on a small Oklahoma town, the characters grapple with...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Academy#Mexican
Roger Ebert

Army of Thieves

It’s fascinating that Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” has become an entire franchise overnight. Is this the new way? It’s not impossible for a film to have a sequel green-lit before the first movie is released—sometimes they’re even produced simultaneously if they’re telling one story, like with Peter Jackson’s films—but the fact that Snyder’s return to the world of the undead came into existence with a prequel and TV series already in production is almost startling. What if people hated “Army”? I guess Netflix doesn’t concern itself too much with the question of quality. And so a prequel movie, TV series, and traditional sequel are all in various stages of coming to life in the streaming pipeline. Snyder will likely direct “Planet of the Dead” and the animated series “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas” premieres next year.
TV & VIDEOS
Roger Ebert

You Make It to Be Seen: Wendell B. Harris on Chameleon Street

Writer/director Wendell B. Harris, Jr.'s groundbreaking, boundary pushing debut, “Chameleon Street” tracks a cunning con man, a professional shape-shifter. See, a chameleon is a reptile known for changing its complexion, allowing for it to hide in plain sight, so its predators might mistake it for another, less appealing prey. So there’s irony in the film’s title. Because once you see Harris’ “Chameleon Street,” you’re unlikely to forget it, or mistake it with anything else ever again.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Baldwin shooting highlights risks of rushed film production

The fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on a movie set has put a microscope on an often-unseen corner of the film industry where critics say the pursuit of profit can lead to unsafe working conditions.With a budget around $7 million, the Western “Rust” was no micro-budget indie. The previous best-picture winner at the Academy Awards “Nomadland,” was made for less. But the New Mexico set where Baldwin shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins had inexperienced crew members, apparent safety lapses and a serious labor dispute.For some in the business, the failures reflect larger issues in a fast-evolving movie industry.“Production...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TVShowsAce

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Shocking Production Secret Leaks, Truth Exposed

A pretty big My 600-Lb. Life production secret leaked today. Turns out, there is a portion of the hit TLC series the production team fakes and stages to views. An individual claiming to know someone who went through the process of filming spilled the My 600-Lb. Life production secret in the comments of a recent trailer for Season 10 that the network uploaded on Instagram.
TV SERIES
Roger Ebert

Book Excerpt: Fun City Cinema: New York City and the Movies That Made It by Jason Bailey

We are very proud to present an excerpt from Fun City Cinema: New York City and the Movies That Made It by Jason Bailey, available in stores and online today. This chapter is about Taxi Driver, an essential NYC movie and one that Roger Ebert greatly admired. The Amazon synopsis for the book precedes the excerpt and you can get a copy here.
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

You know a horror movie isn’t working when you spend a lot of the time watching it trying to figure out the exact degree of deception going on in its title. How is “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin” related to the other six films in this franchise? It's not really. Yes, there’s a found footage structure—although I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a movie push the boundaries of disbelief more in that department—and there’s a supernatural element, of course, but this script could just as easily be a “Blair Witch” sequel with a minor rewrite. It’s clearly an original story that's been slapped with the “PA” label and that only adds to the sense that there’s little creative depth here. "Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin" feels less like a chance to creatively reboot a hit franchise and more like a way to cheaply profit off any residual interest left in it.
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

Speer Goes to Hollywood

Celebrity culture is almost always abuzz with observations of reinvention, but few public figures have topped the stunt that Albert Speer was able to pull off, starting in special earnest upon his 1966 release from Spandau Prison, where he’d served his full 20-year sentence for war crimes and crimes against humanity. The former Third Reich minister of Armaments and War Production, barely into his twenties when he was admitted to Hitler’s inner circle, emerged from incarceration determined to paint his soul clean, to recast himself in the narrative of Nazism and the Holocaust as The Good Nazi who would have done something except for etc., etc.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Boosie Responds To Lil Nas X’s Dad After X’s Dad Told Boosie, ‘How The Hell You A Gangsta’

X’s dad defended his son after Boosie made negative comments, telling the “Old Town Road” rapper to kill himself and more. Nas X brushed it off, but not his pops. As reported on Hot New Hip Hop, X’s dad, Robert Stafford, said, “How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids man sit your old man looking ass down. The game has past you. We real Bankhead over here. Not like the guy who claims it.”
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Multimillionaire Barry Weiss, Star of Reality Show "Storage Wars," Is Set To Return This Season

Barry Weiss, who rose to fame as one of the stars of A&E reality show Storage Wars, hasn’t been on the show for a few years. According to a recent trailer for Season 14 of the series, 70-year-old Weiss will return to at least one episode of the new season. What has Weiss been up to since his last regular appearances on the show in 2013, and what's his net worth today?
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY

