Autoinjectors Market Size to Reach USD 170.16 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

By Emergen Research
Medagadget.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreasing use of autoinjector devices for rapid administration of drugs and medications in emergency situations, ease of usage to medically untrained people, and rising focus on single use and disposable medical devices are some key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global autoinjectors market...

www.medgadget.com

Related
Medagadget.com

Metabolomics Market Size Expected To Reach USD 5.10 Billion in 2028, High Demand for Metabolomics from Various Research Institutes & Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies – RND

Increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic disorders is a key factor driving the market growth. Rising demand for personalized medicines and rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry are also boosting market growth. In addition, metabolomics is gaining more popularity nowadays, owing to its increasing usage in scientific organizations for better analysis of diseases and biological procedures.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Rapid Test Kits Market in 2021 – Detailed Analysis Report

The human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits market is predicted to experience significant growth owing to the growing requirement for point-of-care testing. To prevent and control HIV, there is a crucial requirement for early diagnosis, treatment, and also accurate viral loading measurements. There is an increasing requirement for POC technologies in the areas with high risk of patients.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Home – Care Monitoring and Diagnostics Market | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

The home-care monitoring and diagnostics market is predicted to experience significant growth in the upcoming years. This market growth is on the back of a rising number of chronic diseases and unhealthy lifestyles in urban areas. Further, the increasing geriatric population is also contributing to the market growth due to their weaker immune system.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Advanced Wound Care Management Market to Surpas $18.4, Globally Billion by 2027 at a CAGR 6.8% | 3M Company, Baxter International, Coloplast

The global advanced wound care management market in 2019 was worth US$ 10,911.2 million and it is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2019-2027. Advanced Wound Care Management Market, by Product Type (Moist Wound Dressings {Foam Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Film Dressings, Alginate Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings, and Collagen Dressings}, Wound Therapy Devices {Pressure Relief Devices, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems, Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment, and Electrical Stimulation Devices}, and Active Wound Care {Artificial Skin & Substitutes and Topical Agents}), By Wound Type (Surgical Wounds, Ulcers {Pressure Ulcers, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, and Venous Ulcers}, Traumatic Wounds, Burns, and Other Wounds), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 – 2027.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Ocular Surgery Market Growth With Healthy CAGR of 7.3% to reach USD 2,996 Million till 2028 | Global Size, Trends Insight, Share, Industry Demand, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Eye injuries, macular degeneration, birth defects, glaucoma, and cataracts are some of the factors that can cause blindness. Moreover, diabetics are at a high risk of blindness. Personal habits such as alcohol consumption, smoking, and prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light also increases the risk of cataracts. Eye surgery, or ocular surgery, is a common treatment for vision problems caused by refractive errors, glaucoma, cataract, etc. If not treated, this visual impairment may lead to a blindness. Thus, there is an increasing demand for safe and effective treatment for vision problems caused by refractive errors, glaucoma, cataracts, etc. Cataract surgery helps to remove the natural lens of the eye that has developed an opacification, called a cataract, and replace it with an intraocular lens. While, laser-assisted cataract surgery uses a femtosecond laser to remove cataracts accurately and precisely.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Value to Worth Over US$ 38,173.9 Million at 18.05% CAGR Growth Rate | Technology Snapshot with Solution to Drive Market Growth by 2028

Rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) are medical diagnostic tests that are fast and easy to carry out. These are low-cost membrane-based and disposable assays that enable to visible proof of the liquid analyte sample. RDTs are suitable for preliminary or emergency medical screening and for use in medicine facilities with limited resources. RDTs cab be an alternative to microscopy in some cases where there is no access to reliable microscopic diagnosis.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Angina Pectoris Treatment Market 2021 Growth Drivers, Investment Opportunity And Product Developments 2027 | Coherent Market Insights

Angina pectoris is a medical term that refers to chest pain or distress affected by coronary heart disease. Angina pectoris develops when the heart muscle does not receive enough blood. This condition typically begins when one or more of the heart’s arteries narrows or becomes blocked, a condition called ischemia. Angina pectoris causes discomfort in the center of the chest, such as pressure, fullness, pain, or squeezing. Smoking, exposure to extremely hot or cold temperatures, emotional stress, or large meals are all factors that might cause stable angina pectoris. An electrocardiogram and angiography can be used to diagnose angina pectoris, which can then be treated with medication, a change in lifestyles, or surgery. Angina pectoris also is treated with angioplasty, a minimally invasive procedure. Complete rest and nitroglycerin are used to treat the discomfort or pain induced by angina pectoris. Nitroglycerin lowers the coronary arteries and other blood vessels by boosting blood supply to the heart vessels.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Dental Prosthetics Market to Surpass $ 8.6 Billion, Globally by 2027 at a CAGR 7.8% | Polident D.O.O., Amt Medical SRL, Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Dental Prosthetics Market, by Product Type (Fixed Dental Prosthetic (Crown, Bridges, Inlays and Onlays, and Composites), and Removable Dental Prosthetic (Dentures, Partial Dentures, Dental Implants, and Veneers), By Material Type (Ceramics, Cement, and Composites (Noble Metals and Base Metals)), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 – 2027.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Size to Reach USD 6.39 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Rise in applications of high-performance liquid chromatography in biological research & development activities and increasing number of pre-clinical and clinical trials are some of the key factors expected to drive market revenue growth. According to Emergen Research, the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market size was USD 4.46 billion in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
houstonmirror.com

Global Sugar Confectionery Market To Hit The Market Size Of USD 65 Billion By 2026: Bonafide Research

The report titled 'Global Sugar Confectionery Market Outlook, 2026′ published by Bonafide Research identifies and discusses recent developments in sugar confectioneries across the globe. This report not only serves with the facts, figures, and forecasts but also has a detailed study about the Covid effect on the industry. As the name suggests, this sweet-tasting is loved by all age groups across the globe. The market has been in growth at a steady pace on account of the high demand from middle-class consumers. This market is divided into different product types of Hard Boiled Sweets, Plain Mints, Caramel/ Toffee, Chewy, Novelty, Licorice, Sugar-free, and Others, Children, Adult & Geriatric, in terms of age group, based on sales channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Pharmaceutical & Drug Stores, E-commerce & Others, and by region & country.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Laboratory Equipment Market Overall Study Report 2021-2028 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Danaher Corporation

Laboratory equipment is essential in the study of healthcare, medical, and pharmaceutical research. These types of equipment are becoming more compact as new technologies eliminate equipment such as a series of pumps and valves used to keep samples. Recent developments in fluidic components, which are able to integrate numerous laboratory activities into a single chip and require fewer samples, are examples of new technologies.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

At 6.2% CAGR Portering Chair Market To Reach US$ 926.7 Million By 2026 | Key Players: Accora Ltd, Antano Group, Bristol Maid, G & J Logistics Limited, Promotal, Roma Medical, and Stryker Corporation.

Portering chair is used for transferring patients within the hospital for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes or in a hospital’s specialized unit including the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Emergency Department (ED), along with operating theatres. Portering chairs are even useful for people with pressure damage to risk the lower body and within patients enduring from diseases including neurological conditions, fluid build-up and/ or edemas legs, kyphosis, fixtures or stiffness at hips, and at the knees with limited extension.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Size Worth US$ 13.8 Billion | 8.2% CAGR By 2026 | Key Players: Robert Bosch GmbH, Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Marchesini Group S.p.A., Korber AG

Pharmaceutical packaging safeguards products from chemical, physical, and microbiological harm. It is a medium for presenting useful details and ads to consumers as well. Customers in pharmaceutical packaging always lean towards efficient packaging that is able to maintain the product’s quality. Pharmaceutical packaging is extremely receptive towards outdoor elements such as moisture and light. For instance, IMA Life and IMA Active, Italy-based companies operating in design and manufacturing of automated machines to process and package pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics, coffee and tea, in May 2018, commenced a new sales team in India that focuses on sales and services of aseptic processing, solid dose, freeze-drying solutions and filling technology. While launching these equipment, the company devoted its special attention to marketing Quantum, a latest non-invasive technique capable of performing real-time quantitative process measurements applied for continuous freeze drying and freeze drying process.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Precision Medicine Market is anticipated to garner US$ 51.2 billion with a CAGR of 10.3 % during the period 2021-2028 | Novartis AG, Intomics, Ferrer Incode, Nanostring Technologies, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Inc.

Precision medicine sometimes referred to as “holistic medicine” is a highly specialized way to tailor personalized medicine to specific individuals, taking into consideration differences in genetics, histories, and environments. The aim of precision medicine is to only target the appropriate treatments to the appropriate patients at the appropriate time with the best possible outcomes. It is used to make medical interventions more efficient and less harmful to patients. The global precision medicine market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global precision medicine market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements in cancer biology.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

CAR T Cell Therapy Market Size Worth $7.7 Billion, Globally by 2028 at a CAGR 32.5 % : Novartis International AG, Juno Therapeutics, Kite Pharma

Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market, By Targeted Antigen(CD 19,CD 20, GD2, CD22, CD30, CD33, HER1, HER2, Meso, EGFRvlll), Therapeutic Application(Acute Lymphocytic, Leukemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Non Hodgkin Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma, Pancreatic Cancer, Neuroblasta, Breast Cancer, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Colorectal Cancer), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

At a CAGR of 10.3%, the Radiopharmaceuticals Market will reach $18,354.29 million by 2028 | Rising availability and acceptance of several cancer-specific targeted therapies and diagnostic tests

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Overview – — With the increase in demand for diagnostic imaging services, more technologists are turning towards Radiopharmaceuticals, a booming industry that promises bright financial prospects. The cost of imaging processes has gone up, and with the increasing number of diseases that can be detected through imaging technologies, the demand for technologists and technicians who possess the skills and knowledge required by radiologists to do so is also increasing. With proper training, radiology tech training is something that any student interested in the field should be sure to take into account. The global radiopharmaceuticals market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rising initiatives to reduce the supply-demand gap of Mo-99.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Prosthetic Heart Valve Market Size Worth $21,968.6 Million, Globally by 2027 at a CAGR 10.7% : Medtronic plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories

A prosthetic heart valve is a one-way adjustable valve permanently placed in the heart to replace an improperly functioning valve. Prosthetic heart valves are separated into three categories: synthetic tissue valves, bioprosthetic tissue valves, and medically engineered valves. Each of these classifications has its benefits, drawbacks, and advantages. Synthetic valves are often considered the easiest to fit and most reliable, however, this is not always the case as the correct placement of the prosthetic heart valve can make it either too weak or too strong for the patient. Bioprosthetic tissue valves require the use of a dialysis machine to function and are often used to treat patients who have end-stage kidney disease, liver disease, and other ailments. An EHVAC technician is also needed for bioprosthetic valves, as the valve must be attached to an air supply system that must be maintained throughout the process of opening and closing the valve.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Microencapsulation Market Size, Share, Competitors, Basic Information By Applications, Gross Margin, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2021-2028 | BASF SE, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Royal (Koninklijke) Frieslandcampina N.V., Symrise AG, Balchem Corporation

Microencapsulation is a method by which tiny droplets or particles are enclosed by a protective coating on a surface to deliver vital nutrients inside the micelle, with important biological properties. It is used to include living materials, enzymes, tissues, or other organic materials on a very tiny scale. These micelle-coated droplets can be injected into a variety of biological media to help them grow or be administered in any way, including as antibiotics, growth hormones, vaccines, and even energy. This is due to the fact that micelle coating is an encapsulation medium that provides the ideal environment for the growth of the items being contained The Asia Pacific microencapsulation market focuses on seven regions namely China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Taiwan. The Asia Pacific microencapsulation market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to supportive government regulations for the safe use of skincare products.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Metabolomics Market 2021 | Strategic Assessment By Top Companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc

Metabolomics, defined as the complete analysis of metabolites in a medical sample, is a fast-emerging scientific discipline that holds immense potential to revolutionize the practice of precision medical diagnosis. Historically, very few numbers of metabolites have ever been employed to diagnose various complex metabolic illnesses and even monogenic diseases like diabetes. Many of the advanced methods used today in the process of metabolomics are derived from studies carried out several years ago by teams of biochemists. These studies provided doctors with a better understanding of the role of metabolites in human health. With these studies came the realization that some diseases were likely to be metabolic.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

At a CAGR of 7.2%, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Growth Analysis 2021 Study Objectives, Share by Application, Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape | Acelity, Coloplast, Medela, Cardinal Health, Atmos, Lohmann & Rauscher, Carilex Medical

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market – Overview. Negative pressure wound therapy, sometimes called a vacuum aided closure, is a treatment with a suction chamber, tube, and dressing to remove excess exudative fluid and encourage healing in first and second-degree burns and third and fourth-degree wounds. It has been shown to be effective in both healing time and the appearance of the wound. The treatment is especially desirable for patients who are unable to receive standard wound care. In fact, many burn units now accept this as an alternative to standard treatments, since it has been shown to have lessened the incidence of infection and quicker healing time relative to other types of therapy. The global negative pressure wound therapy market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global negative pressure wound therapy market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the high rate of cesarean sections in elderly mothers.
BUSINESS

