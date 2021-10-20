CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Maya Millete: Husband arrested over death of missing woman ‘planned spellcaster to trap her in home’

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRAai_0cWz34OP00

The husband of missing California woman May “Maya” Millete has been arrested nine months after she was reported missing from her home in East Lake, Chula Vista.

Authorities said on Tuesday that 40-year-old Larry Millete had been arrested and charged with her murder. He had been a person of interest in the case since July.

At a press briefing, San Diego County ’s district attorney Summer Stephan said Mr Millete also faced charges for being in possession of a semiautomatic rifle, which is prohibited in California.

Mr Millete had denied being involved in his 40-year-old wife’s disappearance, but her sister and brother-in-law, Maricris and Richard Drouaillet, allegedly called on police to investigate.

Chula Vista police chief Roxana Kennedy said Ms and Mr Drouaillet had ”rallied around her family and helped keep May’s disappearance in the spotlight”.

Investigators carried out 87 interviews and reviewed 130 tips on Ms Millete’s disappearance, Ms Kennedy told the press briefing.

Ms Stephen said Ms Millete’s final phone call had been with a divorce attorney on 7 January, which had been a “triggering event” for Mr Millete.

He allegedly sent a text message saying he was “shaking inside and ready to snap” shortly after. Her phone was last active the following day, on 8 January.

Mr Millete allegedly wanted a so-called ‘spellcaster’ to ensure that his wife would be forced to stay at home because of broken bones. The couple had three young children together.

“Larry was trying to hold on to May and he resorted to contacting what are called ‘spellcasters,’ “ Ms Stephan said .

“He was asking for May to become incapacitated, to be in an accident and have broken bones so that she could stay at home, thus displaying his homicidial ideations harm May”, she added.

Police are still searching for Ms Millete’s body and her family have appealed for help in the search. He is expected to be arranged on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Woman, 48, suffers horrific burns on her face and body after her HUSBAND accidentally set her on FIRE - leaving her in a coma for two months and forced to undergo $2.9 MILLION of reconstructive surgery

A brave woman has revealed how she forgave her husband after he accidentally set her on fire in a horrific firepit accident that left her with agonizing burns all over her body - and seen her forced to undergo more than $2.9 million worth of reconstructive surgery. Influencer Tonya Meisenbach,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hawaiinewsnow.com

Larry Millete, husband of former Hawaii woman, arrested, accused of murder

Police commission pledges plenty of sunshine in process for picking new HPD chief. It has been six months since Susan Ballard announced that she was retiring as Honolulu’s police chief. Police arrest suspect for arson in connection with large blaze at Waikiki surfboard racks. Updated: 2 hours ago. HPD sources...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
whdh.com

Police: 2 men arrested after woman missing for months found locked in cage

(WHDH) — Two men are facing criminal charges after a woman who had been missing for months was found locked in a cage on their property, prosecutors said. James Phelps, 58, and Timothy Norton, 56, both of Missouri, were arrested earlier this month on charges of first-degree kidnapping, inflicting injury, and terrorizing in connection with the missing person case of 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spellcaster#Murder
Daily Mail

Gun dealer, 52, who shot his solicitor wife dead while she lay in bed after becoming convinced he was ill with Covid is sentenced to at least eight years in a mental health hospital

A gun dealer who shot his wife dead while convinced he was ill with Covid-19 has been sentenced to be detained in a mental health hospital. Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, took a double-barrelled shotgun and twice shot his wife, Silke, a 42-year-old solicitor, at close range as she lay in bed in her pyjamas at their home in Barham in Suffolk.
HEALTH
hawaiinewsnow.com

Husband of former Hawaii woman missing since January charged with her murder

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a former Hawaii woman reported missing in California early this year has been charged with her murder. Chula Vista police alongside prosecutors announced Larry Millete’s arrest Tuesday. Prosecutors say he was responsible for killing May “Maya” Millete, a mother of three who was last...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Woman charged with murder of husband after going on TV begging for help finding killer

A Texas woman who made a desperate plea to find her husband’s killer a year ago has now been accused of orchestrating the crime with the help of her boyfriend. Jennifer Lynne Faith had said last year that she was not supposed to be widowed at 48 and urged the killer to come forward. “I just hope that at some point, maybe this person can recognise the gravity of what they’ve done and [can] feel some sort of guilt,” she had said in a tearful plea on 2 December.
ENTERTAINMENT
International Business Times

Adoptive Mother Allegedly Starves, Stomps And Tortures 12-Year-Old Girl; Gets Indicted

An Alabama nurse has been accused of starving and torturing her 12-year-old adopted daughter with an intention to kill her. Kala Blakey, of Trussville, was indicted on charges of aggravated abuse and attempted murder for severely abusing and neglecting her adopted daughter, according to court documents made public Monday. The 39-year-old was booked into Jefferson County Jail on Friday night and held without bond, AL.com reported.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
WCAX

Missing NH woman found dead; husband admits to killing her

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The husband of a New Hampshire woman who was reported missing in Bolton has told police he killed his wife. The Vermont State Police say human remains were found Tuesday believed to be missing 22-year-old Emily Ferlazzo of Northfield. Police have arrested her husband, Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, who they say admitted to the murder inside their camper van on Saturday in Bolton.
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

Couple charged after leaving three boys to live with skeletal remains of fourth ‘murdered’ 9-year-old

A woman and her partner were arrested and charged on Tuesday for neglecting and abandoning three children who had been living with the skeletal remains of one of their siblings for more than a year inside their apartment in Harris County, Texas.The 35-year-old woman, identified as Gloria Y Williams, has been charged with injury to a child by omission, failure to provide medical care and failure to provide adequate supervision. Her partner, Brian W Coulter, 31, was charged with murder in connection with the child’s death.Ms Williams’ 15-year-old son, who had been taking care of his two younger brothers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

309K+
Followers
126K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy