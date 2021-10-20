Maya Millete: Husband arrested over death of missing woman ‘planned spellcaster to trap her in home’

The husband of missing California woman May “Maya” Millete has been arrested nine months after she was reported missing from her home in East Lake, Chula Vista.

Authorities said on Tuesday that 40-year-old Larry Millete had been arrested and charged with her murder. He had been a person of interest in the case since July.

At a press briefing, San Diego County ’s district attorney Summer Stephan said Mr Millete also faced charges for being in possession of a semiautomatic rifle, which is prohibited in California.

Mr Millete had denied being involved in his 40-year-old wife’s disappearance, but her sister and brother-in-law, Maricris and Richard Drouaillet, allegedly called on police to investigate.

Chula Vista police chief Roxana Kennedy said Ms and Mr Drouaillet had ”rallied around her family and helped keep May’s disappearance in the spotlight”.

Investigators carried out 87 interviews and reviewed 130 tips on Ms Millete’s disappearance, Ms Kennedy told the press briefing.

Ms Stephen said Ms Millete’s final phone call had been with a divorce attorney on 7 January, which had been a “triggering event” for Mr Millete.

He allegedly sent a text message saying he was “shaking inside and ready to snap” shortly after. Her phone was last active the following day, on 8 January.

Mr Millete allegedly wanted a so-called ‘spellcaster’ to ensure that his wife would be forced to stay at home because of broken bones. The couple had three young children together.

“Larry was trying to hold on to May and he resorted to contacting what are called ‘spellcasters,’ “ Ms Stephan said .

“He was asking for May to become incapacitated, to be in an accident and have broken bones so that she could stay at home, thus displaying his homicidial ideations harm May”, she added.

Police are still searching for Ms Millete’s body and her family have appealed for help in the search. He is expected to be arranged on Thursday.