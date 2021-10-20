CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Adam Schefter Discusses Ben Simmons And The Eagles QB Situation

975thefanatic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Schefter checks in to talk about...

975thefanatic.com

fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Adam Schefter Expected To Be Pursued By Another Company

Adam Schefter has been the subject of some controversy this week in the world of sports media, but his name appeared in the news on Wednesday night for a different reason. According to a latest report from Front Office Sports, a major company is preparing to make a play for the NFL insider.
NFL
InsideHook

Could Adam Schefter Leave ESPN to Join Caesars Sportsbook?

With his ESPN contract up soon and controversy swirling thanks to his involvement in the ongoing NFL email scandal, Adam Schefter may gamble his future is brighter with a new job and sign with Caesars Sportsbook. According to Front Office Sports, Caesars Sportsbook is preparing to go after pro football’s...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Adam Schefter addresses editorial controversy with statement

Adam Schefter addressed his editorial controversy with a statement issued on Wednesday. On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Times published a story about the Jon Gruden leaked emails. The Times was able to track down some of the emails through an information request into a legal matter between Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder and former WFT executive Bruce Allen. Allen is the friend with whom Gruden was emailing in the chain of leaked emails that caused the coach to lose his job with the Raiders.
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Adam Schefter News

It was an eventful week for longtime ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Earlier in the week, the longtime NFL insider was part of the league’s massive email leak. One of Schefter’s emails to former Washington team president Bruce Allen was leaked. The email showed Schefter sending an entire draft of a story on the 2011 collective bargaining issue to Allen.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football
lineups.com

Caesars Might Be Looking To Hire On Adam Schefter

The lines between traditional sports media and betting-related media are starting to blur more and more. Sports broadcasting will commonly flash different odds and spreads alongside news updates. ESPN airs Daily Wager, a sports betting-focused show hosted by Doug Kezirian. And you can’t open your podcasting app without seeing the massive amount of programs that talk exclusively about sports wagering. The culture of placing sports bets is here to stay, and it’s time to get used to it. One obvious example of this change is the number of big sports personalities that are heading into the sports betting world. Let’s take a look at one sportsbook’s attempts to entice an especially well-known sports talent.
NFL
Boston

Adam Schefter, ‘Mr. Editor,’ and the disregarding of journalism ethics

Being forthcoming with sources is good form — ceding editorial control is far from it. And in the latest episode confirming that journalism ethics and media literacy desperately needs to be taught in schools, we have the Adam Schefter “Mr. Editor” saga and the misguided (or perhaps compromised) few that are defending him.
NFL
Deadline

ESPN Reporter Adam Schefter Admits Sharing Story With NFL Executive Was Wrong

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, under fire for giving an NFL team a pre-publication look at his story and investing with potential news sources, has responded with a statement,. Schefter, one of the top reporters on the National Football League for the network, is being criticized for sending an email containing a full draft of a story on the league’s collective bargaining agreement to former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen, asking for a fact-check.
NFL
New York Post

Jenn Sterger shades ‘bully’ Adam Schefter after email controversy

Former Jets host Jennifer Sterger joined the growing chorus criticizing ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Thursday. Sterger recalled the 2010 Brett Favre scandal in which she allegedly received inappropriate photos from the then-Jets quarterback, and pointed to Schefter’s reporting on the situation. “A certain journalist also published a false...
NFL
primetimer.com

ESPN's Adam Schefter has a history of "sketchy, unethical behavior"

In a statement released Wednesday, ESPN NFL insider Schefter admitted he went "a step too far" in allowing the then-Washington Redskins general manager Bruce Allen to check out an entire story 10 years ago before it was published (a journalistic no-no), referring to him as "Mr. Editor." As The Daily Beast's Robert Silverman points out, Schefter -- a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism -- has a history of unethical behavior. "Over the past decade, while serving as ESPN’s most influential football reporter, Schefter has engaged in other forms of behavior considered anathema to most reporters," says Silverman. "He’s appeared in commercials, invested in gambling concerns alongside an NFL owner, joined the board of a fledgling NFL developmental league, and for a hot minute in 2013, anyone with $3,000 burning a hole in their pocket could have paid to hang out and watch a game with Schefter. After all, Schefter’s job is to crank out NFL-approved gossip and carry water for the multi-billion dollar entertainment enterprise he’s ostensibly charged with covering. Excelling at this kind of access journalism often isn’t pretty. Schefter and others of his ilk have to maintain and properly nurture chummy, transactional relationships with the NFL’s power brokers and agents, doling out choice bits of information and hip-pocketing others. In exchange for their clever horse trading, they’re rewarded with tidy exclusives about looming trades and ongoing contract negotiations. Fans, the type of fans who enjoy placing a wager or who dig fantasy football, eat this stuff up. As such, Schefter has been granted a lofty perch at ESPN. If putting this much-prized product out means Schefter will on occasion defend a domestic abuser or push the NFL’s preferred politics while claiming to be apolitical, well, that’s the at-times grim cost of doing business."
NFL
Westword

ESPN's Adam Schefter: Latest Journalistic Sin Fits Denver Pattern

The emails uncovered amid an ongoing investigation into the poisonous culture of the Washington Football Team, which recently led to the resignation of Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden, have dented another celebrity: ubiquitous ESPN personality and former Denver scribe Adam Schefter. But their offenses are very different. Whereas the note that led to Gruden's downfall was overtly racist, Schefter was revealed to have committed a sin that was journalistic in nature: The Los Angeles Times divulged that he let former Washington Football executive Bruce Allen read an entire story in advance of its 2011 publication and offered to let him alter anything he didn't like.
NFL
crossingbroad.com

Adam Schefter Says Criticism He’s Receiving is “Fair”

Wednesday was kind of a slow sports day. The Flyers signed a fighter, who will hopefully clobber Tom Wilson this year. Ben Simmons reportedly did an individual workout away from the Sixers, and that’s about it. The big sports story was a media story, with Adam Schefter’s name surfacing in...
NFL
eopsports.com

Ben Simmons to start on Wednesday?

Ben Simmons to start on Wednesday? Twitter poll question of the day: Do you want to see Ben Simmons on Wednesday Night in the Sixers regular-season opener?. The Sixers start their regular season on Wednesday Night (10/20/2021) in New Orleans against the Pelicans. No word on the status of Ben Simmons yet.
NBA
hhsbanner.com

Is Ben Simmons Staying with the Sixers?

As seen in the media, the current 76ers drama has surrounded All-Star point guard Ben Simmons. Sixers fans, players, and staff members have expressed their feelings with performance and attitude both on and off the court, showing signs of discontent and concern. Ben Simmons has shown no interest in improving the biggest hole in his game: his jump shot. Since his rookie season, Simmons has not improved in the slightest way offensively. Sure, he has become one of the best defenders in the NBA, but his absence of offense truly hurts the team, especially during the postseason. He expressed that he has no intention of playing for Philadelphia anymore, and even requested a trade to a different team. With the Simmons buzz taking over the NBA, here are some possible trade destinations for the 25-year old point guard.
NBA
All 76ers

Eagles' Brandon Graham Weighs in on Sixers Star Ben Simmons

Playing professional sports in Philadelphia can be tough. As fans die-hard and want to see their teams accomplish winning a championship, they can often be hard on athletes if things don't end on a positive note. Although it happens in every sports city, the harsh criticism from Philly fans can...
NBA
chatsports.com

Eagles Center Jason Kelce Offers Advice to Ben Simmons About Saga

Veteran Eagles center Jason Kelce offered a piece of advice to 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons on Thursday. When asked about the relationship between Philadelphia fans and its professional athletes, Kelce said, "I tell guys, you write your own narrative. I don't want to crush any other players, but what's going on with the 76ers, Ben Simmons, stuff like that, all of that is because of a lack of accountability, a lack of owning up to mistakes and a lack of correcting things.
NFL

