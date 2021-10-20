CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Puyallup police search for suspect after man fatally shot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — A man is dead after an early-morning shooting in Puyallup Wednesday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on East Main Street at 1:16 a.m. As officers were on their way, they were told that witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and seeing someone running away from the scene, KIRO-TV reported.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the front seat of a small SUV and evidence that multiple gunshots had been fired, according to a news release from Puyallup police.

A K-9 unit searched the area and police canvassed the neighborhood, but no suspect was found.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim, who is believed to have been in his 40s.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police: Man accused of shooting neighbor, firing at police

LENOIR, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man shot and wounded his neighbor and fired at police and nearby homes before he was taken into custody, a sheriff’s office said. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Toby Alan Horne, 52, of Rhodhiss, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, damage to property, and resisting a public officer, The News Herald of Morganton reported Thursday.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Puyallup, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Puyallup, WA
The Associated Press

Kansas woman charged after violent rampage that left 1 dead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A woman who went on a violent rampage in Kansas City, Kansas, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and 11 other felonies. Wyandotte County prosecutors said Alyssa Leanne Arreola was also charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, three counts of burglary, three counts of theft of a firearm, and two counts of theft of a vehicle.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Western Montana teenager dies in accidental shooting

HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) — A teenager from the western Montana town of Victor was killed in an accidental shooting when a firearm being handled by a friend discharged, Ravalli County officials said Thursday. The two teenagers had been hunting together over the weekend. On Monday they were at a residence...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

630K+
Followers
337K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy