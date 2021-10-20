Puyallup police search for suspect after man fatally shot

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — A man is dead after an early-morning shooting in Puyallup Wednesday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on East Main Street at 1:16 a.m. As officers were on their way, they were told that witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and seeing someone running away from the scene, KIRO-TV reported.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the front seat of a small SUV and evidence that multiple gunshots had been fired, according to a news release from Puyallup police.

A K-9 unit searched the area and police canvassed the neighborhood, but no suspect was found.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim, who is believed to have been in his 40s.