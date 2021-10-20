CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haymarket, VA

Police: Boy, 13, hit by van, fatally injured

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

HAYMARKET, Va. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy was hit by a van and fatally injured Tuesday while crossing a road in northern Virginia, police said.

Prince William County Police said the boy was crossing James Madison Highway in Haymarket when he was hit by a Honda Odyssey, news outlets reported.

The northbound van had a green light to go through the intersection and struck the boy who was in the roadway, police said. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

The driver, a 46-year-old Chantilly woman, stayed at the scene and was not injured in the crash, police said.

