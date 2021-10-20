CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Facebook is finally testing its cryptocurrency wallet Novi

By Sanuj Bhatia
pocketnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook, believe it or not, has been in the cryptocurrency space for over two years now. The company first announced its “Libra” cryptocurrency a few years ago, however, it hasn’t been seen in the wild ever since. Libra was later renamed to Diem. Yesterday, Facebook’s payments chief David Marcus announced (on...

Forbes

Facebook’s Novi Poses Fresh Challenges For Remittances

Last week, Facebook announced the launch of its long-awaited digital wallet Novi, a blockchain-based platform designed to challenge in the remittances space. Currently launched as a pilot, Novi will initially allow users to send money from the US to Guatemala, using the stablecoin digital currency Pax Dollar, which they can hold in a digital wallet and convert into the local currency. Facebook ultimately plans to use its own cryptocurrency Diem for the service, although cannot do so until it receives approval from US regulators.
pocketnow.com

It is official, Facebook has evolved to become ‘Meta’

Today, Facebook as a company is no more, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that it will now be known as ‘Meta.’ This doesn’t mean that Facebook will disappear, as it will continue to exist and operate as a social media platform along with other apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp. However, Meta will be more focused on the “metaverse,” which could be the evolution of social networks and technology, as this new concept would include virtual and augmented reality and their integration into everyday life.
AFP

'Very... meta': Twitter cracks up over Facebook rebrand

Facebook's announcement Thursday that the company would henceforth be called Meta unleashed a torrent of hilarity on Twitter from companies, people and even the social media giant itself. While critics pummelled Facebook over the change, claiming the rebranding aims to distract from the company's scandals, the internet still had a good laugh. Here are some highlights of the meme and pun-fueled wisecracks:
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
