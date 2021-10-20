Facebook is finally testing its cryptocurrency wallet Novi

Today, Facebook as a company is no more, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that it will now be known as ‘Meta.’ This doesn’t mean that Facebook will disappear, as it will continue to exist and operate as a social media platform along with other apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp. However, Meta will be more focused on the “metaverse,” which could be the evolution of social networks and technology, as this new concept would include virtual and augmented reality and their integration into everyday life.

INTERNET ・ 4 HOURS AGO