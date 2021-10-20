CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Blog - Changes & Clouds

By Gary Lezak
kshb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a rather difficult forecast ahead of us for the weekend. A storm system will be developing over the plains by Sunday and it may impact our area with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. There may even be a risk of severe thunderstorms. There are big events going on...

www.kshb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Not done with wet weather and clouds just yet

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a rainy and breezy night across much of the area as our latest frontal boundary swept through Alabama... that widespread rain long gone, but we could still see a few isolated showers now through the late Friday. Not everyone will see this activity, but we can’t rule it out thanks to that pesky wraparound moisture. The sky has been mixed with some peaks of sunshine and a good bit of cloud cover, but the rest of our night trends cloudier, and our afternoon tomorrow will likely be that way, too.
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Wave 3

Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/28

Low pressure will spin some bands of rain toward us today. Tonight, the low will be nearly on top of us which will actually allow for some dry time with rain bands rotating around us in the distance. But once that low moves east, we are back into the rain zone with showers moving in from the north this time.
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Weather Blog: A Fine Thursday, But Rain’s On The Way

I want us to enjoy this day because we’re going to be dealing with rain tomorrow, and it could be heavy at times. It’ll be the second time this week for a strong low to come by with potential issues. We have already been alerted that some flood advisories will go into effect on Friday. But let’s enjoy this day first.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG

Severe weather threat ends, windy with some clouds

We are ALL clear. The tornado watch has been allowed to expire and the severe weather threat has come to an end. That actual front is still working its way through our area with a little bit of lingering rain in NW FL. This will continue to decrease throughout the day.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Blog#Severe Weather#Winter Storms#Lezak S Recurring Cycle#Lrc
The Independent

Satellite images shows northern California covered in snow from atmospheric river

Satellite imagery from Nasa shows how an atmospheric river has covered the Sierra Nevada mountain range in snow during a series of storms. Images from the space agency’s worldview tool show the area in northern California dry on 16 October, with the mountains ladened with snow behind the clouds on 26 October. A storm went through the region between Sunday and Monday, prompting early snowfall in the state. Almost three feet of snow fell in areas more than 7,000 feet above sea level in parts of the central and northern Sierra, SFGate reported. Forecaster Hannah Chandler-Cooley at the National...
ENVIRONMENT
Action News Jax

Buresh Blog: Bomb Cyclone(!)... Fl./Ga. weather stats... Halloween weather stats... Nov. averages

Jacksonville, FL — “Talking the Tropics With Mike” - updated everyday during the hurricane season (through Nov. 30th) We’ve heard a lot about the “Bomb Cyclone” recently & especially the past week thanks to an intense ocean storm over the NE Pacific & a Nor’easter just off the New England coast (the week of Oct. 25th). Bombogenesis or explosive cyclogenesis as it is sometimes called is - quite simply - an intense midlatitude cyclone - or low pressure area. It’s not a new phenomenon &, in fact, has been occurring around the globe for as long as the Earth’s atmosphere has existed such as it does. It seems the term was first coined in about the 1940s and ‘50s becoming a more common term in the 1980s (yes - I studied this type of low pressure in college!).... & now during the times of social media, hype & hysteria - including the way over-used cliche “extreme weather”, it seems “Bomb Cyclone” has become the new “end of the world” when it comes to weather. And many news outlets love to use the term - with reckless abandon & without any context - for a headline, click bait or what’s called in the t.v. biz - a “tease”. Ugh. I’d like to think bomb cyclone is not being used to push an agenda or to try to substantiate a narrative, but I’m not so sure.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Wave 3

Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/28

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast. WAVE 3 News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports. Your Money: Underpaid Americans, Inflation worries, Augmented reality glasses, Denny's celebrates veterans. Updated: 6 hours ago. Apple's augmented reality glasses could beam pictures into your eyeballs. Also, half of U.S. workers...
ENVIRONMENT
WOKV

Buresh Blog: Bomb Cyclone(!)... Fl./Ga. weather stats... Halloween weather stats... Nov. averages

Jacksonville, FL — “Talking the Tropics With Mike” - updated everyday during the hurricane season (through Nov. 30th) We’ve heard a lot about the “Bomb Cyclone” recently & especially the past week thanks to an intense ocean storm over the NE Pacific & a Nor’easter just off the New England coast (the week of Oct. 25th). Bombogenesis or explosive cyclogenesis as it is sometimes called is - quite simply - an intense midlatitude cyclone - or low pressure area. It’s not a new phenomenon &, in fact, has been occurring around the globe for as long as the Earth’s atmosphere has existed such as it does. It seems the term was first coined in about the 1940s and ‘50s becoming a more common term in the 1980s (yes - I studied this type of low pressure in college!).... & now during the times of social media, hype & hysteria - including the way over-used cliche “extreme weather”, it seems “Bomb Cyclone” has become the new “end of the world” when it comes to weather. And many news outlets love to use the term - with reckless abandon & without any context - for a headline, click bait or what’s called in the t.v. biz - a “tease”. Ugh. I’d like to think bomb cyclone is not being used to push an agenda or to try to substantiate a narrative, but I’m not so sure.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Weather Blog: Good thing this wasn’t winter (THU-10/28)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Take the same storm in the winter season, if there was enough cold air around, and today would be an almost “shut down the city” type winter storm. We’d be getting about 4-8 inches of snow, but the complicating factor would be the wind, which is increasing as I type this: At 10 a.m. gusting to 30 mph at KCI, and it may go higher today.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WAVY News 10

Blog: Quiet Weather Today. Strong Wind And Heavy Rain Friday.

We are in-between active weather systems today. The nor’easter that has raked the northeast recently is finally moving out to sea. High pressure is overhead with a developing area of low pressure off to the west. Today we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. I was optimistic earlier, but...
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG

Stubborn clouds and windy weather, Cooler days ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Cooler air is beginning to surge into the region aid by brisk westerly winds. Temperatures look to run well-below average over the next 24-48 hours. An upper-level low to our north will slide east. Clouds will build back into the region through the night. Stiff westerly winds will continue at 10-20 mph with occasional gusts to 30 mph. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 50s.
MOBILE, AL
CBS Denver

Denver’s Halloween Trick-or-Treat Forecast Keeps Looking Colder, Light Snow Possible

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front set to arrive in Colorado late Saturday will have a significant impact on our weather for Halloween. Temperatures are trending colder and wet weather is also possible. Before the front arrives, most of the state will have sunny and dry weather on Thursday and Friday. The only exception is some of the higher mountains where light snow is still possible Thursday morning. High temperatures will reach at least 60 degrees in Denver on Thursday with far less wind compared to Wednesday. Friday will be warmer with high temperatures closer to 70 degrees in the metro area. (source:...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy