Weather Blog - Changes & Clouds

Jacksonville, FL — “Talking the Tropics With Mike” - updated everyday during the hurricane season (through Nov. 30th) We’ve heard a lot about the “Bomb Cyclone” recently & especially the past week thanks to an intense ocean storm over the NE Pacific & a Nor’easter just off the New England coast (the week of Oct. 25th). Bombogenesis or explosive cyclogenesis as it is sometimes called is - quite simply - an intense midlatitude cyclone - or low pressure area. It’s not a new phenomenon &, in fact, has been occurring around the globe for as long as the Earth’s atmosphere has existed such as it does. It seems the term was first coined in about the 1940s and ‘50s becoming a more common term in the 1980s (yes - I studied this type of low pressure in college!).... & now during the times of social media, hype & hysteria - including the way over-used cliche “extreme weather”, it seems “Bomb Cyclone” has become the new “end of the world” when it comes to weather. And many news outlets love to use the term - with reckless abandon & without any context - for a headline, click bait or what’s called in the t.v. biz - a “tease”. Ugh. I’d like to think bomb cyclone is not being used to push an agenda or to try to substantiate a narrative, but I’m not so sure.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO