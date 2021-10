The First Amendment of our Constitution clearly states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Religious zealots (such as Richard L. Wilde and many Republicans) would have you believe our government hinges on their god delusion, but it does not. Superstitions have often been superseded and disproved by science as we learn more about the world around us. Please, have “faith” in whatever you want, but do not expect anyone else to follow nor be governed by such silliness. Let there be truth!

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO