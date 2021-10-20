Geely and Volvo’s Lynk & Co set to expand to Gulf region in Q4 2021

Geely's global youth-oriented brand, Lynk & Co., celebrated its fifth anniversary on Thursday with the start of sales of the 09 mid-size crossover in China. The 09 was first announced in April during Auto Shanghai 2021 and is essentially a Lynk & Co. version of the XC90 crossover from fellow Geely brand Volvo. The 09 is the first Lynk & Co. vehicle to ride on Volvo's SPA modular platform, as all existing Lynk & Co. vehicles use the smaller CMA platform developed by Volvo and Geely. Volvo is a key shareholder of Lynk & Co. together with Geely.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO