Geely and Volvo’s Lynk & Co set to expand to Gulf region in Q4 2021

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – Geely and Volvo Car’s joint Lynk & Co brand said on Wednesday it plans to expand its sales network beyond China and Europe to the Gulf region in the fourth quarter of this year. Lynk & Co, which sells and rents cars...

whtc.com

whtc.com

Volkswagen cuts deliveries outlook as chip crisis bites

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen cut its outlook for deliveries on Thursday, toned down sales expectations and warned of cost cuts as an ongoing shortage of chips caused it to report lower-than-expected operating profit for the third quarter. “Following a record result in the first half of the year, the semiconductor...
BUSINESS
whtc.com

Airbus raises targets, rejigs near-term production goals

PARIS (Reuters) – Europe’s Airbus raised full-year financial targets after a narrower-than-expected dip in third-quarter profits, and stuck to a goal of delivering 600 jetliners this year after driving down costs during the pandemic. The world’s largest commercial planemaker posted a 19% drop in third-quarter operating profit to 666 million...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
whtc.com

Chipmaker AT&S expects shortages to last another 12 months

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Austria-based chipmaker AT&S sees the global chip shortage taking at least another year to stabilise and for production capacities to cover demand, its chief executive said on Thursday. Chief Executive Officer Andreas Gerstenmayer said the situation was a “very dynamic volatile environment”. In the company’s view,...
BUSINESS
whtc.com

Food tech company Nick’s raises $100 million in funding round

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish food tech firm Nick’s said on Thursday it had raised $100 million in a funding round led by investment companies Kinnevik, Temasek and Ambrosia Investments. Nick’s, which makes sugar-free snacks and ice cream, said Oatly investor Gullspang, venture capital firm Peak Bridge, fund Capagro and investment...
BUSINESS
whtc.com

Telenor Q3 earnings lag forecasts, pandemic in Asia weighs

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s Telenor posted quarterly earnings which lagged forecasts on Thursday and reiterated its outlook for 2021. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for July-September fell to 12.86 billion Norwegan crowns ($1.52 billion) from 13.62 billion in the year-ago period, lagging the 13.19 billion analysts expected in a poll compiled by Telenor.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
whtc.com

Japan’s Takeda half-year profit climbs, announces share buyback

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Thursday that its half-year profit rose 61% as the drugmaker tries to wring synergies out of its acquisition of Shire Plc. Operating profit was 346 billion yen ($3.05 billion) in the six months through Sept. 30, the drugmaker said, compared with 215.6 billion yen a year earlier. Takeda reiterated its full-year operating profit forecast at 488 billion yen. That compares with a consensus forecast of 509.2 billion yen, according to a Refinitiv poll of 13 analysts.
MARKETS
NEWS10 ABC

GlobalFoundries shares now on sale through IPO, starting at $47

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — GlobalFoundries, Inc. (GF), the semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Malta, held an initial public offering (IPO) of 55 million ordinary shares of its stock for close to $2.6 billion on Thursday. The IPO price works out to $47 per share. GF CEO Tom Caulfield was on hand in Manhattan to speak at the […]
MALTA, NY
whtc.com

Saudi Arabia’s SABIC to invest at Teesside plant in northeast England

(Reuters) – The British government said that Saudi petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) would invest nearly 1 billion pounds ($1.37 billion) at its Teesside facility in northeast England with the aim of decarbonisation. “Fantastic to see nearly £1 billion invested in @SABIC’s Teesside facility, creating and safeguarding 1,000...
BUSINESS
whtc.com

Amazon invests in Italian automated packaging machines maker

MILAN (Reuters) – Amazon, through its Climate Pledge Fund, has bought a minority stake in Italy’s CMC Machinery, a company with technology that makes custom-sized boxes that eliminate the need for single-use plastic packaging, the machines maker said on Wednesday. CMC, which is controlled by private equity firm KKR and...
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

Lynk & Co. goes big with Volvo XC90-twinned 09 crossover

Geely's global youth-oriented brand, Lynk & Co., celebrated its fifth anniversary on Thursday with the start of sales of the 09 mid-size crossover in China. The 09 was first announced in April during Auto Shanghai 2021 and is essentially a Lynk & Co. version of the XC90 crossover from fellow Geely brand Volvo. The 09 is the first Lynk & Co. vehicle to ride on Volvo's SPA modular platform, as all existing Lynk & Co. vehicles use the smaller CMA platform developed by Volvo and Geely. Volvo is a key shareholder of Lynk & Co. together with Geely.
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Geely's Lynk & Co Car Brand Launches Mid-size SUV, Heads To Saudi Arabia And Kuwait

Lynk & Co, a mid-range car brand spawned out of Geely's takeover of Volvo Cars, launched a mid-size SUV to take on bestselling electric vehicle models assembled by Tesla and Chinese start-up NIO. The Chinese-Swedish carmaker, which is well-established in European markets like Germany, Denmark and Belgium, said it was...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Geely's Zeekr 001 Enters Production In China

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. (Geely) today (October 19, 2021) officially started the production of its all-new, all-electric Zeekr 001 model - the first of the new Zeekr premium brand. The production takes place at the new, highly-automated Zeekr Intelligent Factory in Ningbo, China, which according to the Chinese manufacturer,...
WORLD
techxplore.com

Volvo sets IPO for Oct 28, valuing it up to $23 bn

Swedish car brand Volvo said Monday it was planning its Stockholm stock exchange debut on October 28, targeting a market value of up to 200 billion kronor ($23.1 billion, 19.9 billion euros). The Swedish carmaker first announced its plans to go public in early October, while noting that China's Geely...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Geely’s Volvo Cars sets price range of 53-68 crowns/share in IPO

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Shares in Geely-owned Volvo Cars will be priced within a range of 53 to 68 Swedish crowns ($6.12 to $7.86), valuing the company at 163 billion to 200 billion crowns in its initial public offering (IPO), the carmaker said on Monday. Volvo Cars said earlier this month...
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

Sweden’s Volvo Cars launches IPO, seeks Stockholm listing

HELSINKI (AP) — The Chinese-controlled Swedish car maker Volvo Cars will make a return as a listed company after a hiatus of more than two decades following an initial public offering and share listing in Sweden later this month. The Goteborg, Sweden-headquartered Volvo Cars said in a statement Monday that the company, owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., would offer shares at 53 Swedish kronor to 68 kronor each in a move that is expected to raise $2.9 billion, valuing the automaker at up to $23 billion. The Chinese company bought Volvo’s business for $1.8 billion in 2010 from Ford Motor Co. Geely, and says it will continue as the Swedish company’s main owner after the listing.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Pulled IPOs At Lenovo, Geely Auto Test Shanghai Star Market's 'hard Technology' Listing Criteria

Chinese companies are getting cold feet from stringent stock-listing requirements in Shanghai, after personal-computer maker Lenovo and carmaker Geely Automobile pulled their applications, cooling "home-listing" momentum. The two industry giants, with US$75 billion in combined annual sales and US$2 billion in earnings, withdrew their initial public offering (IPO) plans this...
BUSINESS
news-graphic.com

World's First Fossil-Free Steel Vehicle is a Volvo

Volvo's work to remove fossil fuel from the steel used to produce its vehicles took another step forward this week with the introduction of what the company is calling the "world's first vehicle using fossil-free steel." The new vehicle is not a car or an SUV, but a load carrier,...
ECONOMY

