Titans open as sizable home underdogs to Chiefs for Week 7

By Mike Moraitis
 8 days ago
Despite notching a huge victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, the Tennessee Titans are listed as home underdogs to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their Week 7 contest on Sunday.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites over the Titans. The over/under, which is set at 57.5, is the highest of any Week 7 contest.

Interestingly enough, the Chiefs were manhandled by the Bills in Week 5, 38-20, which came one week before Tennessee pulled off an upset victory over Buffalo, 34-31.

Kansas City was able to rebound in Week 6, though, crushing the Washington Football Team, 31-13.

These two teams last met in the AFC Championship Game during the 2019 playoffs, where the Chiefs emerged victorious, 35-24. Earlier that season, Tennessee upset Kansas City in Week 10, 35-32.

The bad news for the Titans in this one is that they are very depleted at the cornerback position with a high-powered passing attack coming to town.

Tennessee’s No. 1 corner, Kristian Fulton, was placed on Injured Reserve prior to the Week 6 game, and 2021 first-round pick, Caleb Farley, landed there on Tuesday after tearing his ACL.

The Titans’ offense, which showed improvement last week, will have to score plenty of points if Tennessee hopes to notch a second straight upset victory on Sunday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Music City Miracles

Titans vs. Chiefs open game thread

So the Titans are in the midst of their toughest stretch of the season. This four game stretch against the Bills, Chiefs, Colts and Rams could prove pivotal to their season. They need to at least go 2-2. They got off to a great start with a win over the Bills on Monday night.
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Game Preview: Titans at Home to Face Reigning AFC Champion Chiefs

DOWNLOAD GAME RELEASE (PDF) | HOW TO WATCH. The Titans and Chiefs last met in the 2019 AFC championship game, which was played at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 19, 2020. The Chiefs advanced with a 35-24 victory and went on to win Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers. Until the conference championship game, the Titans had a four-game winning streak in the series.
NFL
USA Today

Titans' reasons for optimism and concern vs. Chiefs in Week 7

The Tennessee Titans will have yet another tough test in Week 7, as the team prepares to take on the Kansas City Chiefs and their high-powered offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Titans passed a major test in Week 6, as they upset the Buffalo Bills in Nissan Stadium...
NFL
USA Today

4 Chiefs players to watch in Week 7 vs. Titans

Now squarely in the middle of their season, the Kansas City Chiefs are at a crucial juncture in their pursuit of another championship. Injuries are piling up by the week, the schedule isn’t going to get any easier, and the team still looks like they’ve got some growing up to do before they can even think about the playoffs. Facing one of the hottest teams in the AFC on Sunday, it isn’t out of the question that the Chiefs could fall to Tennessee and fall yet another step behind the pace they’ll likely need to have a shot at their end goal.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 7 loss to Titans

It was one of those games for the Kansas City Chiefs where absolutely nothing went right on either side of the ball. At halftime, the team trailed by 27 points and looked completely stunned by their performance. Despite some sort of effort to mount a comeback, they were unable to get anything going at all offensively for the majority of the game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

