CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots Place Chase Winovich On Injured Reserve, Sign Myles Bryant From Practice Squad

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZiBCt_0cWyx9uw00

BOSTON (CBS) — Chase Winovich left Sunday’s game vs. the Cowboys early, due to a hamstring injury. He’ll now be out a bit longer.

The team placed Winovich on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least three weeks before being eligible to return to the active roster.

To fill his roster spot, the team signed defensive back Myles Bryant from the practice squad.

The 23-year-old Bryant had been elevated twice this year, playing against Tampa Bay in Week 4 and Houston in Week 5. Bryant played in nine games for the Patriots last year.

Winovich has just seven tackles (four solo, three assists) in six games played this season. He’s been on the field for just 18.8 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, while taking almost half of New England’s special teams snaps.

The Patriots also signed kicker Riley Patterson to the practice squad.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

New England Patriots rumors: 1 Odell Beckham Jr. trade the Browns must consider

Perhaps the ultimate reclamation project for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would be trading for and reviving the career of one Odell Beckham Jr. If you are a Patriots fan, you know we’ve done this trade rumor dance many times when it comes to Beckham Jr. dating back to his time with the New York Giants. So, could and would Belichick make those rumors a reality now that the one quarterback the 28-year-old receiver wanted to play for is now leading the way for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Practice Squad#Cowboys#American Football#Patriots Place
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

The Patriots Are Reportedly Signing A New Linebacker

The New England Patriots are dealing with a lot of injuries as they approach the midpoint of the 2021 season. In addressing one of their injured units, the Patriots are bringing back a familiar face. According to ESPN Patriots insider Mike Reiss, the Patriots are signing linebacker Calvin Munson. Munson...
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Hear what Tom Brady said to Bill Belichick and Mac Jones after Sunday’s game

Tom Brady elected to keep most of his interactions with his former teammates to himself after his 19-17 win over the Patriots on Sunday. While we’ll probably never know what was said between him and Bill Belichick in their 20-minute postgame meeting in the Buccaneers locker room, some of his on-field greetings have made their way to social media.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Some Jets Players Were Bothered By Patriots Running Up The Score

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Jets have a lot of things they need to be worried about. The Patriots aren’t one of those things. Nevertheless, in the wake of Sunday’s 54-13 thumping at the hands of Bill Belichick’s team, some Jets were left with a sour taste in their mouths. According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, offensive lineman Morgan Moses said that he and some of his teammates were “bothered” by the Patriots “running up the score.” Morgan Moses said he & others were bothered by #Patriots running up the score — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 24, 2021 That was a more...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Add Defensive Back To Roster, Sign Kicker To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots gave their secondary a much-needed boost Tuesday, officially promoting versatile defensive back Myles Bryant from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Bryant, a slot/safety hybrid, will provide depth behind cornerbacks J.C. Jackson, Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones and safeties Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger and Adrian...
NFL
HuskyMaven

Myles Bryant Makes Himself Indispensable in Patriots Secondary

Football continues to test Myles Bryant, the defensive back who last week went from the inactive list to heavy contributor for the New England Patriots in their 54-13 beatdown of the New York Jets. That's standard fare for the University of Washington defender who's been a college walk-on, an undrafted...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Need To Attack Chargers On The Ground

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots head into their Week 8 game against the Chargers as 5.5-point underdogs. That’s because the Chargers are, quite clearly, a better football team. Yet there is one one notable area that the Patriots may be suited to capitalize in Sunday’s game, and that’s on the ground. The Chargers enter Sunday’s game ranked … 32nd in rushing yards allowed — both per game (162.5) and per attempt (5.45). In a league with 32 teams, that’s not particularly impressive. Teams have had some absurd rushing days against the Chargers this year. The Browns ran for 230 yards and three touchdowns...
NFL
NESN.com

NFL Rumors: Patriots Sign Veteran O-Lineman James Ferentz From Practice Squad

The New England Patriots apparently liked what they saw from offensive lineman James Ferentz, as they signed him to the 53-man roster from the practice squad Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The transaction follows three consecutive NFL appearances for Ferentz, who played every offensive snap in...
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Patriots add veteran cornerback to practice squad

The New England Patriots are shoring up their cornerback depth amid major injury problems. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Pats are signing veteran cornerback Brian Poole to the practice squad. Poole, 29, most recently played for the New York Jets in the 2020 season. He recently...
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy