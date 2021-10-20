Patriots Place Chase Winovich On Injured Reserve, Sign Myles Bryant From Practice Squad

BOSTON (CBS) — Chase Winovich left Sunday’s game vs. the Cowboys early, due to a hamstring injury. He’ll now be out a bit longer.

The team placed Winovich on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least three weeks before being eligible to return to the active roster.

To fill his roster spot, the team signed defensive back Myles Bryant from the practice squad.

The 23-year-old Bryant had been elevated twice this year, playing against Tampa Bay in Week 4 and Houston in Week 5. Bryant played in nine games for the Patriots last year.

Winovich has just seven tackles (four solo, three assists) in six games played this season. He’s been on the field for just 18.8 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, while taking almost half of New England’s special teams snaps.

The Patriots also signed kicker Riley Patterson to the practice squad.