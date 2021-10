CHICAGO, Illinois – Revolution Brewing is entering into an agreement with hometown Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire FC, becoming the official craft brewery of the team starting in the 2022 season. As part of the partnership, Revolution will introduce Hazy Pitch, a brand-new Hazy Pale Ale created in collaboration with the Fire and featuring the club’s newly introduced crest. Hazy Pitch is refreshing and easy-drinking, with a tropical kick from Nelson and Cryo Mosaic hops, created for the loudest fans and the biggest moments. It will join Rev Pils and Fist City in Revolution’s City Series – a collection of locally branded beers available exclusively in Chicagoland.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO