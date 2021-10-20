Zendaya and Dapper Dan Make Fashion History at The 2021 CFDA Awards.

CFDA will honor Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, and the Model Alliance. At the upcoming CFDA Fashion Awards, the Council will award Zendaya with the Fashion Icon accolade in recognition of her global impact on fashion. In a release, the CFDA noted how the multi-hyphenate has been a longtime supporter of emerging designers and how in 2013 she launched Daya by Zendaya; a gender-fluid design offering in a full-size range. In recent years, the Emmy Award-winning 25-year-old has collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger and is currently a spokesperson for Lancôme, Bulgari, and Valentino. Meanwhile, The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy will receive the inaugural Face of the Year Award at the ceremony, stated to take place on November 10, as a nod to her many magazine cover stories with the likes of ELLE, InStyle, L’Officiel, Tatler, Vogue, Vanity Fair, and W Magazine. The Model Alliance will also receive the Positive Social Influence Award. Founded by Sara Ziff, the New York City-based non-profit has been instrumental to creating labor rights protections for talent and promoting safe working conditions across the industry.

