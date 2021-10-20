CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' Derrick Henry named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Henry dominated the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 en route to 143 yards and three touchdowns in the Titans’ 34-31 upset victory at Nissan Stadium.

Among Henry’s 20 carries was a 76-yard touchdown scamper, which came at a time in the game when Tennessee’s offense was struggling to put anything together.

After six games, Henry, who has 260 more rushing yards than any other back in the NFL, is well on his way to running into the record books.

The King is on pace to win the rushing crown for a third straight season, rush for 2,000 yards for a second straight season, and break the single-season rushing yards record held by Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson.

With Henry putting up sick numbers and carrying the Titans to a 4-2 record, he should be considered a front-runner for the MVP award.

