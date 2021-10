Establishing fair voting districts will to aid in pandemic recovery and build a foundation for voting rights expansion in Maryland. Maryland continues to face the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and is in the midst of redistricting across the state, to redraw voting lines after the release of the 2020 U.S. Census. Maryland must prioritize drawing voting lines at the congressional, state, and local levels that reflect the increased population of Black, Latinx, and other Voters of Color and provide an opportunity for fair representation and compliance with the Voting Rights Act of 1965. This compliance will ensure an expedited pandemic recovery for the state and construct the foundation for additional legislative action to expand voting access, increase funding for and create a robust, accessible electoral system.

ELECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO