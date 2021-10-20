CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Huntington Beach Officially Calls For Offshore Oil Drilling Ban

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 8 days ago

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – In response to the massive oil spill earlier this month, the Huntington Beach City Council early Wednesday morning passed a resolution supporting a permanent ban on new offshore oil drilling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hSnBI_0cWyuiLx00

Cleanup crews clean oil chucks off the beach from a major oil spill at Huntington Dog Beach in Huntington Beach on Oct. 5, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

The resolution, passed just after midnight, calls for a permanent ban on new offshore oil and gas drilling, as well as fracking in state and federal waters. It also calls for “no new federal oil and gas leasing in all U.S. waters.”

According to the ocean conservation group Oceana, Huntington Beach is the 100th community along the West Coast to pass such a resolution.

On the morning of Oct. 2, a rupture was reported to a pipeline owned by Amplify Energy in federal waters at the Elly oil-rig platform, about 4 1/2 miles offshore of Huntington Beach. The nearly 18-mile pipeline runs from Amplify’s offshore drilling platforms to a pump station in Long Beach.

Federal authorities confirmed that a section of Amplify’s pipeline was damaged and moved more than 100 feet along the ocean floor, an indication that a ship’s anchor may have caused the spill.

Authorities initially estimated that as much as 144,000 gallons of oil may have leaked from the damaged pipeline, but officials later said the actual amount is likely much lower , likely around 25,000 gallons, although there is no firm number.

RELATED: Over 80 Oil-Covered Birds, Fish Recovered From Huntington Beach Oil Spill; More Than Half Dead

On Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that it has identified the container ship MSC DANIT as a “party of interest” in the oil spill .

Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board marine casualty investigators boarded the MSC DANIT Saturday in the Port of Long Beach.

Prior to the visit, Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Braden Rostad, chief of investigations in L.A. and Long Beach determined that the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) DANIT was involved in an anchor-dragging incident on Jan. 25, 2021, during a weather event that impacted the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

The anchor-dragging incident occurred in close proximity to Amplify’s pipeline.

As a result of the investigation, the Coast Guard designated the MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, S.A. — the operator of the vessel — and Dordellas Finance Corporation — the owner of the vessel — as parties in interest in the oil spill. The “party in interest” designation provides the owner and operator of the MSC DANIT the opportunity to be represented by counsel, to examine and cross-examine witnesses and to call relevant witnesses.

RELATED: Dolphin Found Stranded On Cabrillo Beach

Meanwhile, actress Jane Fonda brought her star power to Laguna Beach Monday to join a group of local lawmakers who called for an end to offshore oil drilling. A protester with a bullhorn heckled Fonda, who quipped, “It’s not like I’m not used to this.”

Fonda asked the activists to take a deep breath and then pointed out that “well over half of the oxygen you just breathed in comes to us because of that,” pointing to the ocean.

Fonda argued that the existing oil rigs in California are “not safe and must be shut down and decommissioned,” but added, “This isn’t enough,” and society must quickly transition to more clean-energy initiatives.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Newsom, Buttigieg Announce Multi-Billion Loan Agreement To Improve Shipping Infrastructure At Ports Of LA, Long Beach

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A multi-billion loan agreement was announced Thursday between the state and the U.S. Department of Transportation to fund infrastructure improvements to help clear the shipping bottleneck at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The partnership will allow California to expedite work on port-specific upgrades, expand capacity for freight rail, develop inland port facilities to expand warehouse storage, and upgrade highways to improve truck travel times, including around the San Pedro Bay and in the Inland Empire. The loan will also help kick-start construction on electrifying railyards and trucks, establish land ports of entry to expand...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

LA County Officials Hold Town Hall To Discuss Carson Foul Odor

CARSON (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County officials held a virtual town hall Wednesday to provide an update and answer questions about efforts to combat the odor emanating from the area. In a Zoom meeting, officials with Los Angeles County Public Works said they are looking into the possibility chemicals from local refineries, chemical plants and other facilities might be partially to blame. This comes after a 4.3 magnitude earthquake near Carson last month that may have disrupted the lines. So far, the City of Carson has relocated over 1300 residents to hotel rooms due to the odor. Have questions about the odor in #DominguezChannel...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Los Angeles County Gas Prices At 2012 High

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — What pandemic? Gas prices have recovered from the COVID-19 slowdown and then some, and are now at a nine-year high. The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Los Angeles County is now $4.57 a gallon – a price hike not seen since October of 2012. Gas prices across Southern California have been on a steady rise ever since October of 2020, when most COVID restrictions began to ease. Drivers in Los Angeles County have seen gas prices go up 13 cents over the past 16 days, according to the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. That...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Storm Not Enough To Make A Dent In California’s Drought, Expert Says

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A meteorologist with the National Weather Service says that while the storm which pummeled California Sunday and Monday was beneficial, it did not do nearly enough to alleviate the state’s drought situation. The swollen San Anselmo creek touches the bottom of businesses on Oct. 24, 2021, in San Anselmo, Calif. (Getty Images) The Bay Area on Sunday had its wettest October day ever, recording four inches of rain in San Francisco and nearly five inches in Santa Rosa. Several cities across Central and Southern California also broke records Monday. However, NWS Meteorologist Mark Jackson told KCAL9 Tuesday that the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Beach, CA
Local
California Industry
Long Beach, CA
Government
Huntington Beach, CA
Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Industry
Long Beach, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Long Beach, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Government
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Government
CBS LA

Businessman Ramit Varma Enters LA Mayor’s Race

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Businessman Ramit Varma announced Wednesday he is entering the crowded November 2022 race for mayor of Los Angeles. Ramit Varma speaks at Banc of California Stadium on Oct. 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) Varma rented out Banc of California Stadium, home of LAFC, to announce his candidacy. Varma joins a field that includes L.A. City Councilmen Joe Buscaino and Kevin de Leon, Rep. Karen Bass, City Attorney Mike Feuer, business leader Jessica Lall and real estate agent Mel Wilson. Varma, a co-founder of the online tutoring firm Revolution Prep, told the Los Angeles Times he plans to pledge at least $1 million of his own money toward his campaign. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Jury Awards $17M In Damages For Costco Shooting By Then-LAPD Officer

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A federal jury in Riverside Wednesday ordered the city of Los Angeles and a former police officer to pay $17 million in damages to the family of a mentally disabled man who was fatally shot by the officer during an altercation inside a Costco store in Corona, according to a published report. The bulk of the verdict will be borne by the city, with the eight- person jury finding that Salvador Sanchez, then an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer, was acting within the scope of his employment when he opened fire inside the store on June...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Flight From New York’s JFK To John Wayne Airport Diverts To Denver After Flight Attendant Attacked By Passenger

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — An American Airlines flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on its way to John Wayne Airport in Orange County Wednesday evening diverted to Denver after a passenger assaulted a female flight attendant. Officials with the flight attendants’ union said the passenger got out of his seat and punched the flight attendant in front of the galley, severely injuring her. “After a flight attendant who was working in a different cabin bumped this passenger, we’re told, she then walked into one of the flight galleys and this passenger approached her and punched her in the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Monday’s Storm Broke Several Rainfall Records Across Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The bottom half of California may have caught just the tail end of the atmospheric river-amped bomb cyclone, but it was still enough to break a few rain records. October is not known as a big rain month, so several records were broken at airports from Paso Robles in Central California to Long Beach Airport in Los Angeles County. Calendar day rainfall records set at #SantaMaria and #LongBeach today. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/aYluFF9OFq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 26, 2021 The most rainfall was seen at Paso Robles, which recorded 1.54 inches of rain Monday, shattering the record of 0.18...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
CBS LA

California EDD Fraud Payments Total At Least $20 Billion

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA/AP) — California paid out at least $20 billion in fraudulent unemployment benefits — less than originally feared, but an amount that still represents more than 11% of all benefits that have been paid since the pandemic began. In an oversight hearing Monday, state officials blamed nearly all of that fraud on the hurried expansion of unemployment benefits by Congress that let people who were self-employed get weekly checks from the government with few safeguards to stop people from getting benefits who were not eligible to receive them. In California, the fraud was so widespread that state officials OK’d at least...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Halyna Hutchins Was Shot, Killed By Alec Baldwin With A Live Round On Set Of ‘Rust,’ Authorities Confirm

SANTA FE, N.M. (CBSLA) – Authorities provided new details Wednesday about the shooting death of a Los Angeles cinematographer on a film set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, last week when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun during rehearsal. People attend a candlelight vigil in Burbank, Calif., on Oct. 24, 2021, for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed by a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the film “Rust.” (Getty Images) In a morning news conference, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed that a single live round from a Pietta Colt .45 revolver fired by...
SANTA FE, NM
CBS LA

LA County Beaches Under Beach Water Use Advisory Through Thursday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A beach water use advisory is in effect through Thursday due to the rainfall washing trash and bacteria from Los Angeles County’s streets into storm drains and the ocean. Rain also fell on the beach in Ventura. (credit: CBS) Southern California always feels refreshed after being doused with rain, but all those public health hazards – like bacteria, fluids from traffic, debris, and trash – gotta go somewhere. Rain-swollen runoff from city streets are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers for the next few days, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. People who decide to swim or surf in these waters could become ill. The county’s beach water use advisory will be in effect until at least Thursday at 1 p.m., but could be extended depending on further rainfall. For 24-hour beach information, call 1-800-525-5662 or visit publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach/.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Industrial Hand Soap Spill At Major Jefferson Park Intersection Prompts Hazmat Callout

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A flatbed truck spilled hundreds of gallons of industrial hand soap at a Jefferson Park intersection Tuesday morning, prompting a hazmat callout because officials could not initially identify the substance. Oct. 26, 2021. (CBSLA) Los Angeles Fire Department hazmat crews were called to the intersection of Crenshaw and Jefferson boulevards just after 8 a.m. when ten plastic 55-gallon drums containing an initially unknown substance fell off a flatbed truck near an Arco gas station. Surveillance video showed two men riding in the truck run from the scene. “It was loud and it seemed like the containers kept falling off,” said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Drilling#Offshore Drilling#Oil And Gas#Cbsla#Los Angeles Times Getty#Amplify Energy#The U S Coast Guard#Cmdr
CBS LA

‘Supercharge’ Storm Bringing Heavy Rainfall To Southland

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A powerful Pacific storm system was bringing moderate to heavy rain to the Southland Monday, along with gusty winds and cooler temperatures. A Santa Clarita, Calif., resident prepares sandbags ahead of a large storm. Oct. 24, 2021. (CBSLA) The Supercharge storm began slowly moving into Southern California early Monday morning. It was first hitting Santa Barbara County, where evacuation orders were in place for the Alisal Fire burn area. The main front was expected to make its way into the Southland by 1 p.m. Monday, bringing heavy rainfall to Los Angeles and the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys. Anywhere...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Power Outage In Laguna Beach

LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) – Residents in Laguna Beach had their power restored after about 10 hours of no electricity. A power outage affected residents and traffic signals in Laguna Beach, with about 4,000 customers affected, according to Southern California Edison. The power was restored at about 6:45 p.m. The original estimated time of restoration was 3 p.m. (© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)  
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Callers With 562, 626, 949, 951 Area Codes Must Now Dial Full 10 Digits, Even To Make Local Calls

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Making a phone call? If your phone number starts with 562, 626, 949, or 951, you will have to dial the full 10-digits to make a call, even if you are calling someone within your own area code. The change that went into effect Sunday is so the FCC can designate 988 as the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline. The change impacts several Southern California area codes, including 562, which covers Long Beach and much of the surrounding cities; 626, which is assigned to Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley; 949, in Irvine and...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Weekend Closure Of 101 Freeway Stretch Near DTLA Planned For Viaduct Project

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The full closure of a 2 1/2-mile stretch of the 101 Freeway east of downtown will continue Saturday, as part of a project to replace the Sixth Street Viaduct. The closure — between the 10 Freeway on the south and the “5/10/101” freeway interchange on the north — began Friday at 10 p.m. and will stretch through 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the city of Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering. A second closure will be from 10 p.m. on Nov. 4 through 3 p.m. on Nov. 6. Motorists traveling westbound on the 60 Freeway from the Pomona area will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS LA

Officials Report Gas Levels Causing Odor In Carson Area Has Been Reduced As Smell Persists

CARSON (CBSLA) — As the stench in the area continues to concern Carson residents, officials have said that hydrogen sulfide, the gas that was contributing to it, has been reduced. The gas — which some residents in nearby communities of Torrance, West Carson, Gardena, Redondo Beach, Wilmington and Long Beach have reported smelling — was coming from organic material decaying in the Dominguez Channel. Some symptoms that some have reported include burning eyes, headaches and nausea.  RELATED: Carson Residents Bring Lawsuit Over Foul Smell Mark Pestrella, director of the county Department of Public Works, said the Air Quality Management District’s overnight report showed “drastic reductions” in the gas, which is at the lowest level since the odor was first detected. As a result of the odor, public health officials said that impacted residents should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion between 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis on Friday shared with members of the community that the symptoms are expected to be both temporary and reversible. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
CARSON, CA
CBS LA

Burbank Vigil Planned For Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Killed On Movie Set

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A candlelight vigil is planned in Burbank Sunday for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a New Mexico movie set in a shooting that has sparked renewed calls for stepped-up safety on film sets. The Local 600 International Cinematographers Guild said the vigil will take place on from 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday at the IATSE Local 80 headquarters at 2520 W. Olive Ave. “Let’s all take a moment and gather together to honor Halyna and her accomplishments and grieve together as one. Please bring your own candle, and join together...
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Street Closures From Electrical Pole Fire In Redondo Beach Lifted

REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – Police Saturday announced that all roads closed as a result of an electrical pole fire in Redondo Beach have been reopened. UPDATE from RBPDElectrical Pole Incident from yesterday[Area of Pacific Coast Hwy at Prospect Av].All closures have been lifted. All roads are now open. https://t.co/nYyCdfw1ne — RedondoBeachPD (@RedondoBeachPD) October 23, 2021 Redondo Beach Fire Department firefighters responded at about 8:45 a.m. Friday to the fire in the area of South Prospect Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway, near El Retiro Park, the Redondo Beach Police Department reported. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, though its cause was not known. About 415...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
CBS LA

‘Fire Hose’ Of Subtropical Moisture Bearing Down On Bay Area; Flash Flood Watch For North Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An atmospheric river fueled by “a fire hose of rich subtropical moisture” grew in intensity off the Northern California coast Friday, carrying with it the threat of potent downpours, flash flooding, mudslides in the burn zones of the September wildfires and blinding blizzards in the Sierra. A strong pulse of rain rolled through the Bay Area early Friday, triggering treacherous driving conditions for the morning commute. By 5:34 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said it was responding to 26 incidents on local freeways. While more than a half of inch of rain had fallen by dawn in...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
80K+
Followers
18K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy