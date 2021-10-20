O-Zone: Senior-itis

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Condolences to the streak. May it never ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever happen again!. The Jaguars beat the Miami Dolphins, 23-20, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday – and the victory indeed ended the Jaguars' franchise-record 20-game losing streak. The Jaguars also ended what was becoming a loud conversation about their chances of reaching the 1976-1977 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 26-game losing streak, the longest such streak in the NFL since the 1970 AFL-NFL Merger. It's a very good – and very fair – thing for this team that the streak ended when it did because this new regime led by Head Coach Urban Meyer and quarterback Trevor Lawrence really didn't "deserve" to be attached to the 15 consecutive losses that ended last season. And the reality was that was the conversation was close to becoming a deafening roar. Consider the roar doused and the conversation over. Good for the good guys. And for this guy, too.
