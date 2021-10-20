CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
O-Zone: Senior-itis

By John Oehser
Jaguars.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Have we really seen enough of Matt Wright to pick him over Lambo? Was Lambo THAT bad in competition? I get he missed multiple kicks in a row, but so do most NFL kickers ... I think they jumped the gun on this...

O-Zone: Hanging tough

JACKSONVILLE — Let's get to it …. The offensive line has played better than anticipated, rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is making strides and we seem to have found help at tight end. Our defense needs an influx of talent. When do you anticipate us being competitive enough to challenge for the playoffs (Jim Mora excluded)?
O-Zone: Very cool

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Condolences to the streak. May it never ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever happen again!. The Jaguars beat the Miami Dolphins, 23-20, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday – and the victory indeed ended the Jaguars' franchise-record 20-game losing streak. The Jaguars also ended what was becoming a loud conversation about their chances of reaching the 1976-1977 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 26-game losing streak, the longest such streak in the NFL since the 1970 AFL-NFL Merger. It's a very good – and very fair – thing for this team that the streak ended when it did because this new regime led by Head Coach Urban Meyer and quarterback Trevor Lawrence really didn't "deserve" to be attached to the 15 consecutive losses that ended last season. And the reality was that was the conversation was close to becoming a deafening roar. Consider the roar doused and the conversation over. Good for the good guys. And for this guy, too.
Quick thoughts: On to the bye week

JACKSONVILLE – Senior writer John Oehser, senior correspondent Brian Sexton and team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan offer quick thoughts on the Jaguars as they enter their 2021 bye week …. Oehser …. Reason to believe. The Jaguars' victory Sunday over the Miami Dolphins left them 1-5 – and when you're 1-5,...
O-Zone: Full extension

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. That was an ugly win in a very ugly game. They might have won, but I didn't see progress I saw regression. Am I wrong?. We're a day from Look-Ahead Wednesday – and considering it's now the bye week, we'll allow a day or two more for dreamily looking back on a 23-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London Sunday. But lest we peer too dreamily, you are correct that that victory was hardly pretty. The Jaguars' offense struggled at times against a struggling defense, and too many Dolphins receivers – particularly their tight ends – created too many too-easy completions for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It's fair to worry about the injuries on the offensive line, and it's fair to wonder if Jaguars receivers can consistently get open enough downfield with DJ Chark Jr. out with an ankle injury. The Jaguars absolutely have issues, which won't go away because they snapped a franchise-record 20-game losing streak. But there were positives, too. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence continued to progress (not digress), and the Jaguars' running offense continues to be effective even with the offensive-line injuries. The Jaguars also deserve credit for fighting and finding a way to win late in a very losable game. They did so by making big plays in key situations, something they hadn't done this season. So, yeah … it was ugly. And I don't know that I feel all that much differently about how the Jaguars will finish this season. But winning isn't regression. It's winning and the Jaguars did that.
O-Zone: Wasted talent

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. O-man, I know it's way early to draw any conclusions, but how is Trevor looking compared to the other top QB picks as of late?. I haven't done a deep dive into the other young quarterbacks in the NFL, though I do know that in recent weeks Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence's statistics are starting to come in line with and even succeed most of the other rookie quarterbacks. The truth is I don't care that much how Lawrence is doing compared to, say, Justin Fields and Justin Herbert. I care about how he looks – and Lawrence over the last few weeks is developing exactly how the Jaguars hoped – and he perhaps is even exceeding those expectations. He's improving by the week, making better decisions, showing more poise, reducing mistakes and increasing his good plays. Most significantly, his pocket awareness remains off-the-charts good. His eyes remain downfield – and he remains unpanicked and poised under pressure. He has pretty much every trait you want with the exception of not being as accurate as would be ideal in some circumstances. Either way, he's on his way to greatness. That's apparent. That's what matters. Not how Zach Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa are playing.
O-Zone: Awesome sauce

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Hi, King of Zone. The only things missing from the euphoria on the field Sunday after the victory were the confetti and the trophy. I wonder if the Dolphins woke a sleeping giant. There's something about the sweet feeling of victory and the Jags have been steadily improving week by week. Could we see a strong November and December with a handful of wins? No, I'm not talking playoffs, but it could be a surprising season after a slow start. Who knows?
O-Zone: Impeccable taste

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Zone, they play Monday night. Jags have two weeks to prep. The streak continues!?!?. There are many reasons to like the Jaguars' chances against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday. The Seahawks indeed played the New Orleans Saints on Monday, which means they will be playing on six days rest whereas the Jaguars have had two weeks to prepare for the game. The Seahawks also will be without quarterback Russell Wilson and enter the game with a 2-5 record whereas the Jaguars have improved since looking bad in the regular-season opener – and they also have a measure of momentum from beating the Miami Dolphins in London in Week 6. Still, let's keep the Jaguars' improvement in perspective. Miami has lost six consecutive games, and the Jaguars needed a ton of things to go very right to win that game. They also must travel across the country to Seattle – where the Jaguars never have played well – and beat a proud team that doesn't look at all like it has quit. That thing about traveling to Seattle being tough is very, very real. I doubt the Jaguars can overcome it, even with "momentum" in their favor. Stay tuned.
Jaguars Wednesday: "We're trusting each other…"

JACKSONVILLE – Shaquill Griffin sees a difference. Perhaps as significantly, the veteran cornerback feels a difference in the Jaguars' defense from a few weeks ago until now – and he voiced that difference Wednesday. "We're trusting each other," Griffin said. Griffin, speaking to the media Wednesday as the Jaguars (1-5)...
How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Week 8- Jaguars vs. Seahawks

We've got you covered on how to follow as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Week 8. Sunday's matchup marks Jacksonville's first game at Seattle since 2013 and the team's first game against the Seahawks since a 30-24 victory at TIAA Bank Field on Dec. 10, 2017.
Historically speaking: Jaguars-Seahawks, A Horrible (Puget) Sound

JACKSONVILLE – The Jaguars are in Seattle this weekend for a Halloween game against the Seahawks. It fits, because their previous three visits to the Pacific Northwest can be summed up in a single word…. Horrifying. The Jaguars took the field at Husky Stadium in 2001, and the franchise's original...
O-Zone: Happy guy

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Hi, King of Zone. After watching the offense in recent weeks, I think the Jags are going to become a team that can win games more on keeping pace with scoring as opposed to relying so much on the defense for stops. The team that stumbles more on offense with not getting a scoring drive will lose. I think Trevor, Robinson and our offense have decent weapons to score more consistently going forward. I think Seattle could be another close win for us with the Jags coming off two weeks rest while the Seahawks have a short week. Do you see the same glimmer that I do?
