One of the most exciting things that can happen in astrology is a full moon. Lucky for all of us, a full moon takes place every 28 days, creating the most exciting and galvanizing moment of the lunar cycle. A full moon can leave you with magical revelations. These revelations push you to absorb deeper truths and embrace the changes that come with these truths. Everyone feels the impact of the full moon in their own unique way. And you might be surprised by how the October 2021 full moon in Aries will affect your zodiac sign.

ASTRONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO