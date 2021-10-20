CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago results reach a record

By Tonya Garcia
 8 days ago
Winnebago Industries Inc. shares rise 3.8% in Wednesday premarket trading after the outdoor lifestyle company reported record fourth-quarter earnings and results. Net income totaled $84.1 million, or $2.45...

MarketWatch

SolarWinds stock drops after swinging to a Q3 loss, providing downbeat Q4 outlook

Shares of SolarWinds Corp. dropped 4.7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cyber security software company swung to a third-quarter loss while revenue beat expectation, although the fourth-quarter outlook was below current forecasts. The company recorded a net loss of $10.1 million, or 6 cents a share, after net income of $10.0 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue slipped 1.9% to $181.3 million, as recurring revenue rose 4.5% to $152.0 million while license revenue fell 25.6% to $29.2 million. The results don't include any contribution from the N-able Inc. business, as the spinoff was...
MarketWatch

Hershey beats expectations and raises its full-year guidance

Hershey Co. stock rose 2% in Thursday premarket trading after the candy company reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised its guidance. Net income totaled $444.9 million, or $2.14 per share, compared with $447.3 million, or $2.14 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.10 beat the FactSet consensus for $2.00. Sales of $2.360 billion were up from $2.220 billion last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.325 billion. Hershey raised its full-year sales growth guidance to a range of 8% to 9% from previous guidance for growth in the range of 6% to 8%. EPS is now expected to be in the range of $6.88 to $7.04, or up 13% to 15%, an increase from previous guidance in the range of 8% to 12%. And Hershey is now guiding for adjusted EPS in the range of $6.98 to $7.11, up 11% to 13%, compared with previous guidance for growth in the range of 8% to 10%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $8.827 billion, implying an 8.3% rise, and EPS of $6.91. Hershey stock has gained 17.8% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has rallied 21.2% for the period.
MarketWatch

Altria stock slips after adjusted profit misses expectations, while revenue beat

Shaers of Altria Group Inc. slipped 0.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cigarette and heated tobacco seller reported third-quarter profit that missed expectations while revenue fell but beat forecasts. Net losses widened to $2.7 billion, or $1.48 a share, from $952 million, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as special items related to the ABI investment, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.22 from $1.19, but missed the FactSet consensus of $1.26. The company recorded a 5-cent charge related to its investment in cannabis company Cronos Group Inc. Revenue fell 4.7% to $6.79 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $5.73 billion, as smokeable products revenue fell 5.4% and oral tobacco products revenue declined 2.2%. Total cigarette shipment volume fell 12.9% to 24.05 billion sticks, including a 11.9% decline in Marlboro shipments. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $4.58 to $4.62 from $4.56 to $4.62, which compares with the FactSet consensus of $4.62. Altria's stock has slipped 0.3% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
MarketWatch

Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides upbeat 2022 profit outlook, raises longer-term revenue growth view

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. rose 1.0% in afternoon trading Thursday, after the information technology company provided an upbeat earnings outlook for next year, and raised its longer-term revenue growth outlook. The company said it expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 to $2.10, compared with the FactSet EPS consensus of $1.97. The company also said it expects to buy back at least $500 million worth of its stock in 2022, and pay out about $625 million in dividends. Chief Executive Antonio Neri said at the company's virtual securities analyst meeting that there are three distinct trends that have gained traction as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic: 1) explosion of data at the edge which requires secure connectivity; 2) the mandate for a cloud-everywhere experience; and 3) the need to quickly extract value from data to generate insights and build new business models. The company raised its compound annual growth rate for revenue, for 2022 through 2024, to 2% to 4% from 1% to 3%. The stock has run up 24.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.1%.
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola stock surges after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. surged 3.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the beverage giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with all geographic regions saw revenue and unit case volume growth, and raised its full-year earnings growth view. The company reported net income that rose to $2.47 billion, or 57 cents a share, from $1.74 billion, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came in at 65 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 58 cents. Revenue grew 16.1% to $10.04 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $9.77 billion, including 8% growth in concentrate sales. Unit case volume rose 6%, amid improving performance in away-from-home channels. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS growth guidance range to 15% to 17% from 13% to 15%, while the current FactSet EPS consensus of $2.26 implies 15.9% growth. The stock has declined 4.9% over teh past three months through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 2.0%.
actionforex.com

US Stockmarkets Reach Record Highs

The USD edged higher against a number of its counterparts yesterday amidst low volatility, yet market attention is expected to remain on US stockmarkets as Dow Jones and S&P 500 reached new record high levels while Nasdaq also briefly touched its record high. There seems to be an increased interest for the tech sector and today we note the release of the earnings reports for Apple (#AAPL), Amazon (#AMZN), Bidu (#BIDU), Caterpillar (#CAT), pharmaceutical company Merck (#MRK), among others. As for financial releases we note the release of the durable goods orders growth rate for September, which is expected to decline into the negatives on a month-on-month basis and if so, could weaken the USD. Oil traders may be more interested in the release of the weekly EIA crude oil inventories figure, due out later in the American session especially after API’s release yesterday that showed another considerable increase in US oil inventories.
MarketWatch

Dow transports fall for first time in 10 trading days

The Dow Jones Transportation Average slumped 116 points, or 0.7%, with 16 of 20 components losing ground, to put the index on track for the first decline in 10 trading sessions. The nine-day win streak that is set to snap was the longest since the 11-day stretch of gains that ended on Aug. 12, 2020. The Dow transports' biggest decliner was Ryder System Inc.'s stock , which slumped 5.1%, the biggest one-day drop in eight months, even after the truck rental company beat third-quarter profit and revenue expectations and raised its full-year outlook. The biggest gainer was Norfolk Southern Corp.'s stock , which rose 1.1% after the railroad operator reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The other three Dow transport gainers were shares of other railroad components, those of CSX Corp. , Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Corp. . While the Dow transports dropped, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2%.
MarketWatch

McDonald's profit and sales rise, beating expectations

McDonald's Corp. shares rose nearly 3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the fast-food giant reported third-quarter earnings and sales that beat expectations. Net income totaled $2.150 billion, or $2.86 per share, up from $1.763 billion, or $2.35 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.76 was ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.46. Sales of $6.201 billion were up from $5.418 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $6.050 billion. Global comparable sales rose 12.7% with the U.S. up 9.6%. The FactSet consensus was for a 10% rise. International operated markets, which includes the U.K. and France, was up 13.9% and international developmental licensed markets, which includes Japan and China, were up 16.7%. McDonald's stock has gained 10.2% for the year to date while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 16.8% for the period.
MarketWatch

Spotify's stock surges to highest level in more than 3 months after revenue, MAU beats

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. shot up more than 10% before paring gains to be up 5.8% toward a 3 1/2-month high in morning trading Wednesday, after the Luxembourg-based music streaming service reported better-than-expected revenue, MAUs, free cash flow (FCF) and gross margin, but a wider-than-forecast loss. Revenue rose 26.6% to EUR2.50 billion ($2.91 billion), above the FactSet consensus of EUR2.45 billion, citing "significant strength in advertising," while monthly active users (MAUs) rose 19% to 381 million to beat expectations of 380.2 million, amid double-digit growth in all geographic regions. FCF was EUR99 million, down from EUR103 million a year ago, but above expectations of EUR93.4 million. Gross margin improved to 26.7% from 24.8%, topping the guidance range provided in July of 24.4% to 26.4%. Meanwhile, the company reported a per-share loss that narrowed to EUR0.41 from EUR0.58, but that FactSet loss consensus of EUR0.21. For the fourth quarter, Spotify expects revenue of EUR2.54 billion to EUR2.68 billion, compared with the FactSet consensus of EUR2.58 billion. The stock has rallied 12.6% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.
MarketWatch

Harley-Davidson shares jump 5.3% premarket after earning blow past estimates

Harley-Davidson Inc. shares jumped 5.3% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the maker of iconic motorcycles blew past estimates for the third quarter. Milwaukee-based Harley said it had net income of $163 million, or $1.05 a share, in the quarter, up from $120 million, or 78 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.18, well ahead of the 77 cents FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 17% to $1.365 billion from $1.166 billion, also ahead of the $1.143 billion FactSet consensus. Motorcycle shipments rose to 47.9 million from $43.0 million a year ago. "Our teams continue to work to mitigate the impact of the ongoing supply chain challenges that our sector faces, however our performance underlines that we are on course to deliver our long-term Hardwire strategy," CEO Jochen Zeitz said in a statement. The company is still expecting full-year motorcycle revenue to grow 30% to 35%. Shares are down 3.4% in the year through Tuesday's close, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
