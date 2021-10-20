CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Hughes misses profit and revenue forecasts as Hurricane Ida, inflation and supply constraints weighed

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Shares of Baker Hughes Co. sank 1.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the oilfield products and services company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that missed expectations, as results were hurt by Hurricane Ida, cost inflation in chemicals and supply-chain constraints. The company swung to net income of $8 million,...

MarketWatch

SolarWinds stock drops after swinging to a Q3 loss, providing downbeat Q4 outlook

Shares of SolarWinds Corp. dropped 4.7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cyber security software company swung to a third-quarter loss while revenue beat expectation, although the fourth-quarter outlook was below current forecasts. The company recorded a net loss of $10.1 million, or 6 cents a share, after net income of $10.0 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue slipped 1.9% to $181.3 million, as recurring revenue rose 4.5% to $152.0 million while license revenue fell 25.6% to $29.2 million. The results don't include any contribution from the N-able Inc. business, as the spinoff was...
STOCKS
ShareCast

Shell Q2 profits hit by Hurricane Ida, sets new climate target

Earnings fell by 25% quarter on quarter to $4.13bn, below analyst forecasts of $5.31bn and compared with $955m a year ago, the company said on Thursday. It also set new targets for carbon emission cuts, saying it was now aiming for 50% by 2030, compared to 2016 levels on a net basis.
ENVIRONMENT
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Elevator maker Kone Q3 misses on earnings as China, supply disruptions weigh

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Elevator maker Kone posted weaker-than-expected third quarter core earnings as uncertainty in the Chinese property sector, supply chain problems and rising material costs hurt profitability, driving its shares down more than 5%. “Activity in the Chinese property sector showed signs of tempering, as uncertainty around liquidity constraints...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Stanley Black & Decker stock set for selloff after earnings beat but outlook cut, citing negative inflation impact

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. were indicated down about 3% in premarket trading Thursday, after the tools maker reported third-quarter profit and revenue that topped expectations but cut its full-year outlook, citing the negative effects of commodity, transit and labor inflation. Net income rose to $414.2 million, or $2.56 a share, from $385.5 million, or $2.44 a share, in th year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $2.77, above the FactSet consensus of $2.47. Sales grew 10.7% to $4.26 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $4.25 billion, as tools and storage sales increased...
STOCKS
#Inflation#Hurricane Ida#Baker Hughes Co#Factset#Xle
MarketWatch

Hershey beats expectations and raises its full-year guidance

Hershey Co. stock rose 2% in Thursday premarket trading after the candy company reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised its guidance. Net income totaled $444.9 million, or $2.14 per share, compared with $447.3 million, or $2.14 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.10 beat the FactSet consensus for $2.00. Sales of $2.360 billion were up from $2.220 billion last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.325 billion. Hershey raised its full-year sales growth guidance to a range of 8% to 9% from previous guidance for growth in the range of 6% to 8%. EPS is now expected to be in the range of $6.88 to $7.04, or up 13% to 15%, an increase from previous guidance in the range of 8% to 12%. And Hershey is now guiding for adjusted EPS in the range of $6.98 to $7.11, up 11% to 13%, compared with previous guidance for growth in the range of 8% to 10%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $8.827 billion, implying an 8.3% rise, and EPS of $6.91. Hershey stock has gained 17.8% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has rallied 21.2% for the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Taco Bell parent Yum Brands shares up 3.5% premarket after earnings top estimates

Taco Bell parent Yum Brands Inc. shares jumped 3.5% in premarket trade Thursday, after the company beat earnings estimates for the third quarter. Louisville, Ky.-based Yum posted net income of $528 million, or $1.75 a share, for the quarter, up from $283 million, or 92 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.22, ahead of the $1.08 FactSet consensus. Revenue climbed 11% to 1.606 billion from $1.448 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $1.590 billion FactSet consensus. Same-restaurant sales rose 5%, below the FactSet consensus for 5.8%. System sales rose 11% at KFC, were up 8% at Taco Bell and up 4% at Pizza Hut. Shares have gained 16% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Keurig Dr. Pepper sales beat expectations

Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. reported third-quarter net income of $530 million, or 37 cents per share, up from $443 million, or 31 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 44 cents was in line with the FactSet consensus. Sales of $3.250 billion were up from $3.020 billion last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $3.165 billion. The company maintained its full-year adjusted EPS guidance for an increase in the range of 13% to 15%. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $1.60, implying a 14.4% increase. Keurig stock edged up 0.4% in Thursday premarket trading, and has risen 6.9% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index has gained 21.2% for the year to date.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Desert Peak Minerals sets IPO terms, looks to raise up to $230 million

Desert Peak Minerals Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Colorado-based manager of mineral and royalty interest in the Permian Basin looks to raise up to $230.0 million. The company is offering 10.0 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $20 and $23 a share. With a total of 62.0 million Class A and Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the company could be valued at up to $1.43 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "DPM." Barclays, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $9.5 million on revenue of $36.7 million during the six months through June 30, after a loss of $12.2 million on revenue of $19.7 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 6.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Apple stock option traders prepared for a more muted post-earnings reaction than usual

Shares of Apple Inc. jumped 2.5% toward a 7-week high, ahead of the technology behemoth's fiscal fourth-quarter report due out after the close, even as options traders are prepared for a more muted than usual stock reaction to the report. An options strategy knows as a straddle, a pure volatility play that involves the simultaneous buying of bullish and bearish options with at-the-month strikes expiring Friday, is implying a one-day, post-earnings stock price move of $4.16 in either direction, according to data provided by Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS). That expected move is 28.5% less than the average one-day post-earnings move over the past 12 quarters of $5.82 in either direction, according to ORATS Principal Matt Amberson. At current prices, that means the stock would have to close below $148.41 or above $156.73 for straddle buyers to make money. The stock, which is trading 2.6% below the Sept. 7 record close of $156.69, has gained 15.0% year to date, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has rallied 22.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 16.5%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

General Dynamics tops profit expectations but revenue misses

General Dynamics Corp. reported third-quarter profit that rose above expectations but revenue that missed, as the aerospace and defense contractor's technologies, combat and aerospace business segments missed expectations while marine systems beat. The stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income edged up to $860 million, or $3.07 a share, from $834 million, or $2.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.98. Revenue grew 1.5% to $9.57 billion, but was below the FactSet consensus of $9.85 billion. Among business segments, Aerospace revenue rose 4.6% to $2.07 billion but missed the FactSet consensus of $2.14 billion; Technologies revenue fell 4.0% to $3.12 billion to miss expectations of $3.34 billion; Combat Systems revenue declined 3.1% to $1.75 billion, below expectations of $1.81 billion; and Marine Systems revenue rose 9.6% to $2.64 billion, to beat expectations of $2.58 billion. The stock has run up 37.5% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.8%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
gamesindustry.biz

Xbox hardware revenues up 166% as Microsoft continues to battle supply constraints

Microsoft has released its financial results for the first quarter of its current fiscal year, showing a dramatic increase in hardware revenues for Xbox. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Xbox hardware revenues were up 166% when compared to the same period last year, when Xbox One sales were dwindling ahead of the X|S launch.
VIDEO GAMES
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

