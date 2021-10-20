Baker Hughes misses profit and revenue forecasts as Hurricane Ida, inflation and supply constraints weighed

Hershey Co. stock rose 2% in Thursday premarket trading after the candy company reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised its guidance. Net income totaled $444.9 million, or $2.14 per share, compared with $447.3 million, or $2.14 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.10 beat the FactSet consensus for $2.00. Sales of $2.360 billion were up from $2.220 billion last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.325 billion. Hershey raised its full-year sales growth guidance to a range of 8% to 9% from previous guidance for growth in the range of 6% to 8%. EPS is now expected to be in the range of $6.88 to $7.04, or up 13% to 15%, an increase from previous guidance in the range of 8% to 12%. And Hershey is now guiding for adjusted EPS in the range of $6.98 to $7.11, up 11% to 13%, compared with previous guidance for growth in the range of 8% to 10%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $8.827 billion, implying an 8.3% rise, and EPS of $6.91. Hershey stock has gained 17.8% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has rallied 21.2% for the period.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO