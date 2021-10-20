CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citizens net income up 69% as ROTCE rises

By Steve Gelsi
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Citizens Financial Group Inc. said Wednesday its third-quarter net income rose to $530 million, or $1.18 a share, from $314 million, or 68 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings rose...

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

