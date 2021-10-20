CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House: Children will be able to get COVID-19 shots from their pediatricians

By Jaimy Lee
 8 days ago
The White House on Wednesday announced a plan detailing how the U.S. plans to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old if and when COVID-19 shots are authorized for this age group. White House officials said there is enough vaccine to immunize all 28 million children in this age group, and kids will be able to get a shot at 25,000 pediatricians' offices, in addition to 100 children's hospitals, "tens of thousands" of pharmacies, and some school and community sites. A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss BioNTech SE (bntx) and Pfizer Inc.'s (pfe) application for authorization for elementary school-aged children; it will vote on whether the vaccine is safe and effective in this age group, and then the FDA will issue its decision. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has to weigh in.

