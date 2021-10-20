CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Students take part in pledge to end gun violence.

FOX Carolina
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents across the state and nation are taking...

www.foxcarolina.com

KTBS

Grambling students, staff show solidarity following deadly gun violence

GRAMBLING, La. - Healing after tragedy following two fatal shootings on the campus of Grambling State University. That was the message Friday as students and staff showed solidarity during this tough time while raising awareness for gun violence. They say they're stronger together. A walk and balloon release were held...
GRAMBLING, LA
Sacramento Observer

The Peculiarly Silent Pandemic Of Gun Violence In The Black Community

OPINION – In his recent book, A Peculiar Indifference: The Neglected Toll of Violence on Black America, Elliot Currie highlights the disproportionate impact community violence has on the African American community. Shockingly, according to Currie, from the years 2000-2018 over 162,000 African Americans died violent deaths. Of that total, 139,000 were Black men – with 85% of those killed, dying by gun violence. This stark reality is underscored by an analysis of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) 2019 gun mortality data, which found that young Black males ages 15 to 34 are the most disproportionately impacted. Despite making up just two percent of the population, they accounted for 37 percent of all gun homicides in 2019—a rate of firearm homicide that is 20 times higher than white males of the same age group.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKHM

Mayoral Candidates Wilson, Mahoney On Crime & Gun Violence

Jackson’s Mayoral Candidates were live on WKHM Thursday, and make no mistake. Crime and Gun Violence is the #1 issue for both Candidates. Their approaches to attack the problem is quite different. Wilson wants to hire more police, and says the money will be there to do that. Mahoney likes the intervention approach recently adopted by City Council, and received a thumbs up from Chief Elmer Hitt.
JACKSON, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ourcommunitynow.com

As Gun Violence Surges in Milwaukee, is There a Solution?

By Karen Stokes Milwaukeeans need a break from the breaking news reports of the endless stream of shootings. This year has already been a horrific year of gun violence. The following events occurred in the past week alone: On Saturday,
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtvy.com

Dothan community to come together to end gun violence

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thursday, October 14, the community will rally together at Destiny Church in the fight against gun violence. This meeting will give young people in the community a way to share their point of view on gun violence, and collaborate with city officials, law enforcement and community members as they discuss ways to stop the violence in our community.
DOTHAN, AL
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Gun Violence on the Rise...Again

Gun violence has been terrorizing our country for decades now but in the past year, the Gun Violence Archive suggests that 2021 could be the worst year for gun violence the U.S. has seen in decades. From January 1st to September 15th more than 14,500 people were killed due to gun violence. As of right now at is putting gun violence at 1300 more casualties since 2020 but we also must remember that the world stood still for a bit due to the pandemic. During that time crime was at an all-time low for the United States. That still doesn’t excuse the monumental rise in crime since then. Just in late August, there were headlines in Columbus Ohio, News for five deaths, and plenty of others injured in a casual Saturday shooting.
COLUMBUS, OH
WCIA

Community meeting set to talk about gun violence

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A group in Danville is taking note, and hoping to take action when it comes to gun violence in their community. A community meeting is happening Monday to talk about concerns in Danville. LeStan Hoskins is a pastor in the community. He said there needs to be a safe and supportive […]
DANVILLE, IL
fox9.com

Children's March to End Gun Violence held in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Seventy five people have been murdered in Minneapolis so far this year. That grim statistic includes three young children who lost their lives to gun violence and so far, no arrests have been made in their murders. 12-year-old London Bean was one of them. "There's no...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lancaster Online

As Park City Center shooting shows, gun violence has become a part of American life. Are we supposed to just accept this? [editorial]

Six shots were fired at Park City Center on Sunday afternoon, police said, resulting in multiple people injured. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported, police said an “initial shooting stemmed from an altercation between two males who knew each other and at least one of them — a 16-year-old boy — had a gun. They and other people then struggled for the gun and the 16-year-old fired at least two shots, striking at least one of the people involved.” An unnamed bystander, “who had been in a store nearby, heard the shots, came over and “ ‘then engaged the subjects fighting over the gun and fired shots, striking one of the suspects.’ ” Police said the 16-year-old was the initial shooter and would be charged; he was taken to a hospital for treatment, Nephin reported. “Two males involved in the initial altercation were also shot, but their injuries are not life-threatening, police said. A fourth person, a female passing by with her family, was shot in the arm, police said; her injury also is not life-threatening.” The Lancaster County District Attorney's office is investigating the bystander’s actions. The unnamed bystander had a legal gun, but Park City Center prohibits weapons.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Winston-Salem Journal

John Railey: Saving children from gun violence

Velma Terry knows all too well the heavy costs of gun violence. On Valentine’s Day, her 35-year-old son, Te’Ore Terry, was found fatally shot in Winston-Salem. Now, Te’Ore’s little brother and nephews and nieces are stressed at school. “They’re talking about this all the time and it’s fearful for them,” she said. “They’re trying to understand why this is happening.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
augustachronicle.com

On gun violence and policing in America: the other epidemic

Gun violence is out of control in the United States. It has become an American epidemic. The year 2020 was declared the deadliest gun violence year in at least two decades. Through the first seven months of 2021, gunfire has killed more than 8,000 people in the United States, according to a Washington Post analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research organization. Many fear it will get worse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNYT

Albany community feeling effects of gun violence

The ongoing violence in the city of Albany is taking a toll on the community. A grief counselor says the recent gun violence can have a real and lasting effect on local families. Lisa Good is the founder of Urban Grief. That's a community organization that responds in the aftermath...
ALBANY, NY
abc12.com

Flint residents fight to end gun violence in the city

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - “This has got to stop this is no way to live. Nobody in the city of Flint, or anywhere should be living like this,” said Tonya Burns. A concerned Flint resident speaking out on Sunday after she says someone fired dozens of shots into an SUV in the afternoon, hitting nearby homes.
FLINT, MI

