Students take part in pledge to end gun violence.

Six shots were fired at Park City Center on Sunday afternoon, police said, resulting in multiple people injured. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported, police said an “initial shooting stemmed from an altercation between two males who knew each other and at least one of them — a 16-year-old boy — had a gun. They and other people then struggled for the gun and the 16-year-old fired at least two shots, striking at least one of the people involved.” An unnamed bystander, “who had been in a store nearby, heard the shots, came over and “ ‘then engaged the subjects fighting over the gun and fired shots, striking one of the suspects.’ ” Police said the 16-year-old was the initial shooter and would be charged; he was taken to a hospital for treatment, Nephin reported. “Two males involved in the initial altercation were also shot, but their injuries are not life-threatening, police said. A fourth person, a female passing by with her family, was shot in the arm, police said; her injury also is not life-threatening.” The Lancaster County District Attorney's office is investigating the bystander’s actions. The unnamed bystander had a legal gun, but Park City Center prohibits weapons.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO