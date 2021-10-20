CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta standoff: 2 dead, including suspect, after active shooter reported in Midtown

By Michelle Ewing, Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmdvV_0cWyp2SB00

ATLANTA — A suspected shooter and a woman died Wednesday following an early-morning standoff in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood, authorities said.

Here are the latest updates:

Update 1:40 p.m. EDT Oct. 20: Authorities identified the suspect Wednesday as Jarvis Jarrette, 32, of Milledgeville.

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they found Jarrette firing a rifle from a balcony on the 21st floor of the Atlantic House, a high-rise apartment building in Midtown, around 3:15 a.m. Jarrette fired at officers, at least one of which returned fire, investigators said. He was later found dead on a balcony.

At an earlier news conference, police said Jarrette shot and killed a woman in her apartment. The woman, who knew Jarrette, was not immediately identified, according to WSB-TV.

Update 8:42 a.m. EDT Oct. 20: Two people are dead, including the suspected shooter, following a standoff at the Atlantic House condominiums in Midtown, Atlanta police said in a news conference Wednesday morning.

Police believe that the suspected shooter and victim, who was killed in her apartment, knew each other, authorities said.

Update 8:16 a.m. EDT Oct. 20: An officer told WSB-TV that Atlanta police have given the all-clear after an active shooter was reported at the Atlantic House condominiums in Midtown. Residents are being allowed to enter the building, according to the news outlet.

Original report: Atlanta police responded to reports of an active shooter early Wednesday in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood, authorities said.

According to WSB-TV, police responded to the Atlantic House condominiums at 1163 W. Peachtree St. after receiving a report that shots had been fired.

Authorities said a shooter has been contained but is not in custody, the news outlet reported. Investigators are still trying to determine whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

A resident of the condominium shared an email from the building’s manager with WSB-TV.

“Please stay in your apartments until further notice,” the message read. “The Atlanta Police Department and city officials are on the property. The elevators are currently down, and the water in the building is temporarily turned off, and we will advise when it is back on. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Man charged in Caldwell Co. after firing shots at authorities during SWAT standoff

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested in Caldwell County following a SWAT standoff where he fired several shots at authorities Wednesday afternoon. Deputies were called to a home on Magnolia Street in Rhodhiss at around 4:12 p.m. for reports of a shooting. There they found a man who has been shot in the leg after an argument with 52-year-old Toby Horne.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Milledgeville, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSOC Charlotte

‘He fought him off’: Charlotte 10-year-old recovering after dog attack

CHARLOTTE — A young boy spent hours in surgery on Thursday, the day after he was viscously attacked by a dog in east Charlotte. Jeanetta and Eddie Blackmon said some neighbors invited their 10-year-old son, Keyan’te, to pet a pit bull at a home on Grandview Ridge, near Albemarle Road. Once the dog became aggressive, the Blackmons said Keyan’te tried to run away, but the animal’s chain was too long.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

School bus driver charged with DUI after crash in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities arrested a school bus driver Thursday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence after she crashed a bus while going around a curve on Interstate 295, WJAX-TV reported. The incident happened just before 6 a.m., according to the news station. No students were on board...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Shooting#Active Shooter#Midtown#Wsb Tv#Khollowaywsb#House#Apd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
63K+
Followers
69K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy