PensionBee states that in preparation for its public listing on the London Stock Exchange, it first engaged Clausematch in 2020. PensionBee started by using the Clausematch editor which provided a centralized view on all the policies, procedures, standards, and controls. The system is said to allow PensionBee to review and prepare all of its documentation, reducing the amount of time the compliance team spends on administrative compliance tasks.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO