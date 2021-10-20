CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two being questioned after 2-year-old girl dies in Marquette Park

By WGN Web Desk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Two people are being questioned after a 2-year-old girl was found unresponsive in Marquette Park and...

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

