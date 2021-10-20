CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How will the Offensive Line look with David Bakhtiari back?

By Packers Talk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Rodgers’ blindside protector is back. Well, at least back to practice that is. All Pro Left Tackle David Bakhtiari is set to...

The Spun

Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Offers New Update On OL David Bakhtiari

Last week, the Green Bay Packers activated left tackle David Bakhtiari’s window to return to the field. However, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be suiting up for this Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Speaking to the media earlier this week, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers fawns over ‘stud’ who rejoins Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers couldn’t be any happier with the return of offensive tackle David Bakhtiari to practice this week. Rodgers didn’t hold back his praises for the All-Pro tackle when speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Clearly, the superstar QB missed his best friend and his blindside protector.
NFL
The Sanford Herald

Packers’ David Bakhtiari set to return to practice after nearly 10 months on the sideline

GREEN BAY — David Bakhtiari’s comeback is about to hit another important milepost. The Green Bay Packers five-time All-Pro left tackle is set to return to practice this week, opening the three-week window for him to work his way back into game shape after spending all of training camp and the first six weeks of the regular season on the physically unable to perform list following the torn ACL he suffered in his left knee during a Dec. 31 practice.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari to practice this week

Bakhtiari, 30, opened the year on the PUP list. He’s served as Green Bay’s starting left tackle ever since his 2013 rookie season and has blossomed into one of the league’s best. Bakhtiari earned first-team All-Pro acclaim twice between 2018-2020, and his absence was clearly felt in the NFC Championship Game. Bucs edge rushers Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett had a field day with Green Bay’s healthy tackles, underscoring his importance to the offense.
NFL
NBC Sports

Matt LaFleur on David Bakhtiari’s return: It’s something we’ll just take day by day

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is officially taking another step toward his return. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed to reporters that Bakhtiari will practice on Wednesday for the first time since tearing his ACL in practice on New Year’s Eve last year. LaFleur said on Monday that he expected Bakhtiari to practice this week.
NFL
Green Bay Packers LT David Bakhtiari slated to practice for first time since ACL tear

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Not all of the Green Bay Packers' injury news on Monday was bad, especially when it came to All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari. The protector of Aaron Rodgers' blindside is expected to practice this week for the first time since he tore the ACL in his left knee during a practice on New Year's Eve. Bakhtiari remains on the physically unable to perform list, but it opens a three-week window in which he can practice without playing.
NFL
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will be happy with latest David Bakhtiari update

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are rolling, and they could get a massive boost soon with the return of All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Bakhtiari will return to practice within the week, which will open his three-week window to return to the active roster, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
NFL
La Crosse Tribune

Welcome, ‘Bak’ — Nearly 10 months after in-practice ACL tear, Packers’ David Bakhtiari returns to action

GREEN BAY — David Bakhtiari’s comeback was almost over immediately after it started — or so Aaron Rodgers wanted his friend and blindside protector to think. The Green Bay Packers quarterback and his franchise left tackle drove back from practice together on Wednesday afternoon and, upon reaching the Lambeau Field loading dock in the customized “Aston Martin” golf cart Bakhtiari gave him this summer, Rodgers decided to get a little too close to the double wrought iron gate that rises and falls at the entrance.
NFL
Person
Aaron Rodgers
FanSided

Packers get encouraging news on return of David Bakhtiari

David Bakhtiari seems to be well on his way towards rejoining the Green Bay Packers soon. The Green Bay Packers are riding a five-game winning streak and could be getting back their Pro Bowl left tackle David Bakhtiari before too long. Bakhtiari had been placed on the PUP list to...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To David Bakhtiari’s Return To Practice

The Green Bay Packers got a massive boost to their offensive line this week with star left tackle David Bakhtiari returning from an injury. And Aaron Rodgers couldn’t be happier. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rodgers was thrilled to have his blindside blocker back. He called Bakhtiari “a stud”...
NFL
David Bakhtiari on fast track to returning; MVS could play vs. Cardinals

GREEN BAY - With their short-week game coinciding with David Bakhtiari ramping up his football activity, the Green Bay Packers are getting creative to accelerate their All-Pro left tackle’s return to the field. The most important element Bakhtiari needs to play is more practice reps, something that will be scarce...
NFL
NBC Sports

Matt LaFleur: David Bakhtiari looks great, but timing needs to be right to activate him

The Packers will be short on wide receivers for Thursday’s game against the Cardinals and it looks like they’ll also remain without left tackle David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari’s window to return to active duty opened last week when he returned to practice, but he did not play against Washington last Sunday and head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t sound like he’s planning to put Bakhtiari in the lineup this week either.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

