A trio of third period goals propel Sabres to win against Vancouver

By Pat Malacaro
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eO3Tk_0cWykBvA00

Two goals less than a minute apart early in the third period helped pace the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center. Buffalo has begun the 2021-22 regular season with three-straight victories.

Canucks captain Bo Horvat opened the scoring midway through the opening period with his first goal of the season. He was able to take a Tanner Pearson pass and find the top corner of the net to give the Canucks a 1-0 lead. Pearson was credited with the lone assist.

Buffalo answered back quickly to tie the score at 1-1 later in the opening period. Rasmus Dahlin won a battle at the red line, and Kyle Okposo was able to find the puck in the neutral zone before using a wrist shot from the right wing faceoff dot. Zemgus Girgensons and Dahlin assisted on the score.

The goal came on Buffalo's sixth shot of the game and helped Okposo reach a career milestone.

The visitors were able to re-take the lead late in the first thanks to Justin Dowling. The forward was able to re-direct Luke Schenn's shot from the point that gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead. J.T. Miller was awarded an assist, along with Schenn.

Buffalo outshot the Canucks, 11-8, in the first period. Neither team was penalized in the opening 20 minutes.

Okposo was called for the first penalty of the night early in the second period. The Sabres were able to kill off the hooking minor, remaining perfect on the penalty kill through three games.

The blue and gold had a power play opportunity late in the middle frame, but could not convert. Pearson was called for a four-minute high-sticking double minor after clipping Jacob Bryson in the face.

Just after the time on the man advantage expired, Girgensons tipped in an Okposo shot from the point into the net to tie the score 2-2. Dylan Cozens dropped a pass to Okposo, earning the secondary assist on Girgensons' second goal of the year.

The Sabres scored a pair of goals 23 seconds apart early in the third period to enjoy a 4-2 lead over Vancouver.

Jeff Skinner's first goal of the season helped get Buffalo out a 3-2 lead. Skinner was able to use a backhand shot with his back to the net from his knees to beat goalie Thatcher Demko.

On the next shift, Tage Thompson used a second chance opportunity to double the lead over the Canucks. Will Butcher took a shot from the slot that made it to the net, and Thompson slammed the rebound home.

Rasmus Asplund took advantage of Demko being pulled from the goal in favor of an extra attacker with under three minutes to go in regulation. His first goal of the season made the score 5-2 in favor of Buffalo.

----------

GAME SUMMARY

Goal Summary:

First Period:
BUF : 8:22 - Kyle Okposo (2) (Zemgus Girgensons, Rasmus Dahlin)
VAN : 5:57 - Bo Horvat (1) (Tanner Pearson); 16:01 - Justin Dowling (1) (Luke Schenn, J.T. Miller)

Second Period:
BUF : 17:37 - Zemgus Girgensons (2) (Kyle Okposo, Dyan Cozens)
VAN : NONE

Third Period:
BUF : 3:33 - Jeff Skinner (1) (Colin Miller, Dylan Cozens); 3:56 - Tage Thompson (2) (Will Butcher, Victor Olofsson); 17:05 - Rasmus Asplund (1) ENG (Colin Miller)
VAN : NONE

----------

Penalty Summary:

First Period:
BUF : NONE
VAN : NONE

Second Period:
BUF : 5:56 - Kyle Okposo (Hooking - 2 min.)
VAN : 13:29 - Tanner Pearson (High-sticking - 2 min.)

Third Period:
BUF : 1:01 - Rasmus Dahlin (Hooking - 2 min.); 14:14 - Rasmus Dahlin (Interference - 2 min.)
VAN : NONE

----------

STATS OF THE GAME:

----------

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:

1.) Zemgus Girgensons - BUF
2.) Kyle Okposo - BUF
3.) Tage Thompson - BUF

----------

What's next:

The blue and gold will close out their season-opening four-game homestand against the Boston Bruins on Friday night. Buffalo and Boston will drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET on the flagship home of the Sabres Radio Network - WGR Sports Radio 550. Pregame coverage with Mike Schopp and the Bulldog begins at 6 p.m. ET.

WGR550

WGR550

WGR550

WGR550

Christian Wolainin is happy to have been claimed off waivers by the Sabres

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – Christian Wolainin took part in his first Sabres practice on Monday. Being new to the team, Don Granato said Wolainin won’t play on Tuesday. Granato is a little familiar with the player though, “The first time I saw him was in Muskegon in the USHL in 2011, (He played for Muskegon between 2013 and 2015) and he was noticeable then, but I’ve followed his career a little bit, but I’m going to observe like everybody else.”
NHL
Rick Jeanneret to call 20 games in final season as play-by-play voice of Sabres

Rick Jeanneret's final season as the play-by-play voice of the Buffalo Sabres will begin on Thursday night. The Sabres officially released the schedule of the final 20 games of Jeanneret's broadcasting career in Buffalo, starting with the 2021-22 regular season opener against the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center. Jeanneret will...
NHL
Sabres Defeat Vancouver Canucks to Remain Undefeated

The Sabres won 5-2 against the Vancouver Canucks to move up to 3-0 and keep the undefeated streak going. The Canucks outplayed the sabres early, outshooting them 5-0 in the first six minutes of the game. Finally, Bo Horvat scores on a pass from Tanner Pearson to put the Canucks...
NHL
OPINION: Sabres have treated fans with good hockey, two well-earned wins

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – I think we can safely say that this season’s version of the Buffalo Sabres is much improved over last year. Is there more talent on this team? Absolutely not, but this is a group that understands what a team is. They understand what it is to play for each other and the crest, while past players around here didn’t have a clue.
NHL
Sabres name Okposo, Girgensons as team captains

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – Don Granato has decided to split the captaincy this season between two players: Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons. Both players will wear the "A" on their sweaters. “We feel they’re great leaders. They’re veteran guys that have a passion and a love not only for...
NHL
Three observations: Sabres dominate Coyotes en route to shootout win

The Buffalo Sabres used another complete effort at both ends of the ice on Saturday afternoon to earn a second-straight win to open the 2021-22 regular season. While it was not much of a scoring affair at KeyBank Center, Buffalo still outworked the Arizona Coyotes en route to a 2-1 victory in a shootout.
NHL
WGR550

WGR550

WGR550

WGR550

WGR550

Three Observations: Sabres stay perfect with 5-2 win over Vancouver

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo stays perfect. The blue & gold topped Vancouver 5-2 on the back of rapid succession goals in the third period to take the lead. The Sabres' next game holds a couple familiar faces: goalie Linus Ullmark, forward Taylor Hall, and the Boston Bruins will come to KeyBank Center on Friday.
NHL
