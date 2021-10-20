CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Alisson hails 'maestro' Jurgen Klopp for tactical tinkering that inspired victory at Atletico Madrid... as the Liverpool boss defends Naby Keita after half-time hooking

By Carl Markham, Pa
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker praised Jurgen Klopp for being a 'maestro' in the dressing room but the Liverpool manager admits he probably got his team selection wrong against Atletico Madrid.

The Reds won an enthralling encounter in the Wanda Metropolitano 3-2 to make it three wins from three and take a five-point lead in their Champions League group.

It was not without its mishaps, however, as they squandered a 2-0 lead before half-time with momentum switching to the hosts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zTuB_0cWyk23s00
Liverpool's Alisson Becker praised Jurgen Klopp for being a 'maestro' in the dressing room

That was when Klopp got to work, making his first tactical change by replacing Naby Keita with the more defensively minded midfielder Fabinho.

'I believe the boss is a maestro in talking in the right moments, the right things,' Alisson said.

'I think he brought us in the game again in the changing room and also our attitude changed a little bit in the second half.'

Klopp's decision to hook Keita did bring more control, although Antoine Griezmann's red card handed Liverpool the advantage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyh6j_0cWyk23s00
However, Klopp admits he probably got his team selection wrong against Atletico Madrid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmzOi_0cWyk23s00
He replaced Naby Keita (right) with the more defensively minded midfielder Fabinho

Keita had scored a brilliant volley but the defensive side of his game is still lacking and he was culpable - though not the only one - for allowing opponents to drift past him too easily for both Atletico goals.

The Guinea midfielder was playing his fifth match in 14 days - four of which have been starts for club and country - and that is considered a long run for a player with a chequered injury record over three previous three seasons at the club.

With Thiago Alcantara still not back in training after a calf problem a month ago and Curtis Jones only returning this week, Klopp's midfield options have been reduced and that has meant relying more on Keita.

But the manager accepts balancing the needs of his team and keeping an eye on the workloads of key players is difficult and probably adversely influenced his selection in Madrid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00D1Un_0cWyk23s00
However, the Liverpool manager's decision to hook Keita (above) off did bring more control
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4STGxt_0cWyk23s00
The Guinea midfielder was playing his fifth match in 14 days and that is considered a long run for a player with a chequered injury record over three previous three seasons at the club

'The period we are in is really intense. So, would I choose exactly the same line-up again? Not sure,' Klopp said.

'But we had so many things to consider: who is playing that didn't play, who played where.

'I think in the end we had too many players on the pitch who played now for their national teams all the games, last Premier League game and stuff like this.

'My boys want always (to play well), that's what I love most about them and if they can't in moments, it's most of the time my fault.'

Klopp was also keen to avoid Keita being the scapegoat for their erratic first-half performance.

'First and foremost, it was nothing to do with Naby - we just had to defend the right side a bit better,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWJ2C_0cWyk23s00
With Thiago Alcantara (above) still not back in training after a calf problem a month ago and Curtis Jones only returning this week, Klopp's midfield options have been reduced

'But Naby scored a goal and I spoke to him already. It is really important to me that nobody thinks we played the first half - or the second part of the first half - because of Naby.

'Not at all, he is in really good shape, but he played three games for Guinea there and the last Premier League game 90 minutes. Forty-five minutes I think was absolutely right.'

Liverpool have a 100 per cent record in the Champions League, are unbeaten in the Premier League - in which they are the top scorers - and have scored three or more goals in all seven away matches in all competitions.

They have not lost since April - a sequence of 21 matches which is their longest run since going 24 unbeaten from January to May 1989 - but Klopp insists they are far from being comfortable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zIQb_0cWyk23s00
Nevertheless, Liverpool went on to win the game at the Wanda Metropolitano 3-2 on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAREl_0cWyk23s00
Klopp's side have made it three wins from three and take a five-point lead in their group

'We are not that confident, to be honest. We know our struggles, we know our problems but we try to ignore them very often,' he said.

Someone who is not struggling for confidence is Mohamed Salah, who set a club record in Madrid after scoring in his ninth successive match and overtaking Steven Gerrard as the club's leading Champions League goalscorer with 31.

He has 12 goals in 11 appearances this season - two of which have been brilliant individual efforts against Manchester City and Watford - and only Burnley, in late August, have prevented him scoring.

'He's a fantastic player. He's showing on the pitch all the time, making really nice goals, not just easy goals,' Alisson said.

'But he contributes a lot for the team as well, not only scoring but helping in the defensive phase, playing for the team.

'He is a hungry player, he's a hungry striker. I'm really happy for him. I hope that he continues that.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alisson reveals Jurgen Klopp half-time team talk that turned around Atletico Madrid match

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker praised Jurgen Klopp for being a “maestro” in the dressing room but the Liverpool manager admits he probably got his team selection wrong against Atletico Madrid.The Reds won an enthralling encounter in the Wanda Metropolitano 3-2 to make it three wins from three and take a five-point lead in their Champions League group.It was not without its mishaps, however, as they squandered a 2-0 lead before half-time with momentum switching to the hosts.That was when Klopp got to work, making his first tactical change by replacing Naby Keita with the more defensively minded midfielder Fabinho.“I believe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Klopp hails 'outstanding' Salah after Liverpool victory at Watford

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails his attacking trio after their 5-0 win at Watford. The Reds were comfortable victors at Watford, with Roberto Firmino hitting a hat-trick, plus Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah also scoring. Afterwards, Klopp praised the performance of Salah, who was outstanding on the day and struck...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Alisson and Fabinho to miss Liverpool game at Watford and will travel straight to Madrid for Champions League tie vs Atletico

The Brazilian duo will not feature in the Premier League game this weekend, and instead head to Spain after international duty. Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho will both miss Liverpool's Premier League game at Watford this weekend due to complications around coronavirus restrictions, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed. The pair have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Alisson
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp WALKS OUT on TV interview, fuming at being treated 'like an idiot' by 'not a nice person' Spanish journalist in a spat over Diego Simeone's handshake snub in Liverpool's 3-2 win at Atletico Madrid

Jurgen Klopp stormed out of his post-match interview with a Spanish journalist after slamming them as 'not a nice person' when they claimed he was 'very angry' about Diego Simeone refusing to shake his hand after his Liverpool side beat Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Simeone snubbed Klopp's offer of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Diego Simeone REFUSES to shake Jurgen Klopp's hand after his Atletico Madrid side were beaten 3-2, leaving Liverpool boss frustrated before he raged at TV interviewer

Diego Simeone refused to shake Jurgen Klopp's hand after seeing his Atletico Madrid fall to a 3-2 defeat by Liverpool in a dramatic Champions League contest. The LaLiga champions saw Antoine Griezmann sent off, a penalty given against them and a penalty decision of their own overturned in a disappointing night for Simeone's side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp hits out at English football's refusal to postpone matches ahead of early kick-off at Watford with Alisson and Fabinho playing just 36 hours before in Brazil - after LaLiga put back Atletico's league clash... as he urges FAs to 'listen'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has slammed football's hectic schedule once again with his club forced to play at Saturday lunchtime without two of their star men. The Reds boss has been very vocal on the sport's increasingly demanding agenda and has urged football associations to welcome discussion on the treatment of players amid the quarantine chaos over the international break.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp warns his Liverpool players that Atletico Madrid will 'EAT' them if they are not 'incredibly brave' and up for a 'proper fight' at the Wanda Metropolitano

Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool's players they will get eaten by Atletico Madrid if they repeat the performance that saw them lose their European crown. The Wanda Metropolitano stadium holds special memories for Klopp, whose team won the Champions League here in June 2019, but their most recent visit in February 2020 was abject and ended in a 1-0 defeat in the last 16; Atletico completed the job at Anfield a month later, winning 3-2.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Atletico Madrid#Reds
Daily Mail

'Really thank you very much': Jurgen Klopp fumes at Liverpool's early kick-off AGAIN as Reds boss sarcastically takes aim at the broadcasters for Saturday lunchtime slot with Brazil stars Alisson and Fabinho unavailable for Watford

Jurgen Klopp has unleashed a furious rant at broadcasters who decided Liverpool's game against Watford would kick off at lunchtime. The Reds kicked off at 12.30pm British time against the Hornets in the Premier League at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon, in new boss Claudio Ranieri's first match. Liverpool's Brazilian...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Nothing changes’ with my concerns, says frustrated Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants more direct communication with football’s decision-makers as he does not believe the current situation is benefiting the game.The German said he had spoken to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters only “one or twice” during his six years in England and did not think the league’s 14-vote threshold required to effect changes had produced much good for football in general.Klopp, who has been outspoken on a number of issues he feels are detrimental to the game, also felt any discussions he has had with FIFA and UEFA have also fallen on deaf ears.The Liverpool boss,...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Alisson made difference for Liverpool

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone admits Alisson made the difference in their Champions League defeat to Liverpool at the Metropolitano. Liverpool won 3-2 after four goals before halftime. Afterwards, Simeone said: "It was a tough game against a great side, and they normally score a lot of goals in their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's history of spats with reporters

An interview with Jurgen Klopp can, on occasion, resemble a verbal and intellectual assault course, with the Liverpool manager always alert to the wider implications that probing questions may have on him and his club. On Tuesday night, a Spanish reporter became the latest of a handful of journalists to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'The result is INSANE': Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool's 'clinical and ruthless' display in the 5-0 rout of Manchester United... but the German is left waiting for an update on Naby Keita's injury

Jurgen Klopp described Liverpool's 5-0 humiliation of 10-man Manchester United as 'insane' before hailing their devastating attacking performance at Old Trafford. A hat-trick for Mohamed Salah, making it 15 goals in 12 appearances this season and the 10th successive match in which he had found the net, and goals for Diogo Jota and Naby Keita secured the biggest win over their arch rivals at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp has lost four of his five away games in Spain with Liverpool (and threw away a three-goal lead to draw the other!)... so, where has it all gone wrong? And how do they fix it against Atletico Madrid tonight?

Madrid and the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium will always remind Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp of one of their greatest achievements together - but Spain has not always been a happy hunting ground for the Reds. As the German prepares his side for a trip to Atletico Madrid tonight, he will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

256K+
Followers
5K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy