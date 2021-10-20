Ex-SFO Head David Green To Leave Slaughter and May

More than 60 walkers came together on Oct. 3 at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange to raise funds for Partners (formerly Partners for Women and Justice), a nonprofit organization based in Bloomfield that provides free legal services to domestic and sexual violence victims. The event was sponsored by Bevan Mosca, & Giuditta; It’s Your Party; and McManimon, Scotland & Baumann. McManimon Scotland associate Sari B. Placona, a member of Partners’ junior advisory board, and a pro bono attorney for Partners, spoke at the event: “Volunteering as a pro bono attorney for Partners allows me to make a difference in someone else’s life,” she said, according to the release. She spoke about her most recent client engagement through Partners, and added: “We must continue to help those in need. We all need help in our daily lives and to use my law license is an honor and privilege.” Placona urged others to consider volunteering for the organization, especially amid increased domestic violence since the beginning of COVID-19. The walkers collectively raised nearly $30,000, according to the release.
