Ex-SFO Head David Green To Leave Slaughter and May

Legal is a rich asset with a huge opportunity to add value to the enterprise on many levels. “I just want a lawyer when I need a lawyer,” said a CEO, who was interviewing a candidate for General Counsel. In only a few words, this statement goes a long way to explain why the law department is one of the last business units to adopt digital in a meaningful way. It’s indicative of how some CEOs still see Legal as transactional—not transformational. We talk about how GCs need to adopt a more business-minded posture to propel digital initiatives. However, the onus is also on the C-Suite to view GCs as more than lawyers at their beck and call, but as agents of business acceleration and profit generation. CEOs pay a hefty price when they have legal staff respond to “what is” instead of imagining “what if.” Let’s do the math.

ECONOMY ・ 10 HOURS AGO