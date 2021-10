I was driving down highway 65 about a mile north of New Richmond when I spotted a big black blob alongside the last standing 10 acres of corn in the huge field across from the Harley Shop. A quick scan of the field told me at wasn’t a big black irrigation tire. A huge combine, corn wagons and trucks were working the other half of the field. I swung around, pulled off the road and grabbed my binoculars. Hundreds of cars were roaring past, all oblivious to the 400 or so pound bear sitting on his butt enjoying the corn feed. I was not surprised when he paused from eating to look up at me, noting that he was being observed at 1000 yards.

NEW RICHMOND, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO