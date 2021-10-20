Earlier News

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Higher Ed
 9 days ago

Elizabeth Ann (Betsy) Beaulieu, interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of New Haven,...

Inside Higher Ed

Albion Board Backs President Under Fire

Albion College’s board has issued a strong statement of support for Mathew Johnson, its new president, who has been sharply criticized by some students and alumni. After listing numerous accomplishments, the board statement said, “The Board of Trustees is aware that Dr. Johnson, members of the leadership team, members of the Board of Trustees, and members of their families have suffered sustained and unwarranted accusations and written and verbal attacks for carrying out the vision the Board of Trustees has put forth. The Board of Trustees is disappointed that the spirit of cooperation between the City of Albion and Albion College has been damaged by this behavior. The leaders of this campaign seek only to divide and destroy rather than to unite and build a better college and community. The Board of Trustees strongly condemns the tactics and misinformation being used in this campaign against employees and others associated with Albion College.”
ALBION, MI
Chicago Tribune

‘It wasn’t going to be perfect.’ Northwestern students scrutinize new president in era of social change

In a year of campus controversies, it was clear that whoever succeeded outgoing Northwestern University President Morton Schapiro was going to face scrutiny — and indeed Rebecca Blank already has. Within a day of Blank’s announcement as the next president, some Northwestern students began criticizing the hire and started a social media dialogue about her with students at University of ...
EVANSTON, IL
Inside Higher Ed

Making Recommendation Letters Even More Meaningless

I am asked to write several letters of recommendation each semester, usually by students who have taken one of my classes or have been part of my summer service program. Truthfully, I dread writing them. How can I make the letter compelling without using too many superlatives? How do I gently highlight the student’s “growth edges” as one of their strengths?
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

No-Confidence Vote at Cornerstone, Prior to Inauguration

The faculty at Cornerstone University, a Christian university in Michigan, voted no confidence in President Gerson Moreno-Riaño on Thursday, the day before he was inaugurated, The Religion News Service reported. Faculty members say Moreno-Riaño opposed diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and created a culture of fear by firing staff and professors with little or no warning. The faculty sent an earlier letter that said, “Our current campus culture has become one of fear and suspicion. Faculty and administrators -- many of whom have dedicated long years of faithful service to the university and our students -- have simply disappeared without explanation.”
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Free College or Bust

It seems overwhelmingly likely that President Joe Biden’s plan for free community college is not going to make the cut if/when the Build Back Better plan passes Congress. Even though it is not entirely surprising, it is still disappointing, as the plan had the potential to disrupt a status quo that makes any kind of progress toward educational equity almost literally impossible.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Why Not Use Record Endowment Returns to Promote Equity?

Jaw-dropping. Eye-popping. Mind-blowing. I can’t think of any better words to describe my reaction to the soaring value of the endowments of the nation’s wealthiest colleges and universities. Washington University in St. Louis saw a 65 percent return. Duke, 56 percent. MIT, 55.5 percent (after completing a $6 billion capital...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Howard President Says Student Protest ‘Must End’

The two-week occupation of Howard University’s student center “must end,” President Wayne A. I. Frederick wrote in an open letter published Tuesday. Dozens of students took over the Blackburn University Center on Oct. 12 to protest poor housing conditions and lax COVID-19 protocols. In his letter, Frederick wrote that protesting...
PROTESTS
Inside Higher Ed

Recent Blog Posts

October 27, 2021 — Is woke speak, equity and inclusion talk, and safe speech endangering campus free speech?. October 27, 2021 — The first few college applications have been sent. October 26, 2021 — A reading and higher ed conversation with UM’s James DeVaney. ‘Hey, You Guys!’. October 26, 2021.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Community College Enrollments Drop

Fat Camera/E+/Getty Images — Administrators at Lane Community College in Eugene, Ore., steeled themselves for an enrollment decrease this fall after the college lost 1,254 students -- 14 percent of the student body -- in fall 2020 compared to the previous year. They predicted a smaller decline of about 2 percent this quarter, but the drop was much deeper. The student head count plummeted by about 20 percent this fall, to 6,065 students from 7,664 in fall 2020.
EUGENE, OR
Inside Higher Ed

Survey asks if applicants are truthful about race

Most colleges and universities are aggressively searching for minority applicants. They want diversity on their campuses. They want students who might have been excluded in the past to feel welcome. All of which raises a question: Are students telling the truth about their race and ethnicity?. The website Intelligent recently...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Ep. 65: Debating the Value of College Arts (and Other) Programs

Federal data now allow anyone who wishes to identify academic programs whose graduates on average earn more than enough to repay their student debt -- or don’t. As journalists and think tank analysts dissect the data, many of the programs whose graduates don’t earn enough to repay their debt prepare people for industries that don’t pay very well but that society values, such as teaching or the clergy.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

10 Steps to Being an Endowed Chair or Distinguished Professor

Many midcareer faculty members find their experience after earning tenure and promotion to associate professor to be uninspiring and something of a letdown. Research has indicated that such faculty may, in fact, feel as if they are caught in a trap. To entice them to remain engaged at this career stage, colleges usually hold out the possibility of advancing to full professor or serving in administrative roles. However, we would like to suggest additional, perhaps overlooked, options for faculty members who find themselves in this situation: applying for and receiving distinguished professorships or endowed chair positions.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

The Non-Economic Value of Open Educational Resources

In a recent op-ed, “The Hidden Costs of Open Educational Resources,” Professor Stuart Barbier of Delta College examined the role of OER in higher education, and found it wanting. He acknowledged that OER is attractive because it saves students money, but inferior in quality and lacking in peer review. He invites us to show him other OER benefits, and we eagerly accept his invitation.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

West Liberty Faculty Vote No Confidence in President

The West Liberty University Faculty Senate voted no confidence in President W. Franklin Evans Tuesday after determining several weeks ago that Evans plagiarized several public speeches. The vote passed 14 to 1, with one abstention. Alongside the vote, the Senate suggested to the Board of Governors that Evans not be...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Inside Higher Ed

The Language Wars

Is academic freedom on the ropes, as a recent essay in the Chronicle of Higher Education proclaims? Is free speech on college campuses at risk?. Or is the concern exaggerated, the product of media desperation, spawned by the absence of President Trump as click bait, and the need to find something else to feed upon?
BUSINESS

