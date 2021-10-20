Tottenham will leave all ELEVEN players who started against Newcastle at home for their Europa Conference League trip to Vitesse Arnhem, as Nuno Espirito Santo keeps his squad fresh for crunch clash with West Ham

Nuno Espirito Santo has taken Spurs’ second string to face Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday night, with all 11 players who started Sunday’s win at Newcastle staying in north London.

Hugo Lloris, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal, Eric Dier, Cristian Romero, Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele and Lucas Moura will instead prepare for Sunday’s derby at West Ham under assistant coach Ian Cathro.

Nuno took a similar approach for the first leg of Spurs’ Conference League play-off against Pacos de Ferreira in Portugal in August, when Spurs were beaten 1-0.

But the manager insisted this was neither a risk nor evidence of apathy towards the competition.

‘It’s not about that. If someone gets that interpretation, I cannot do anything,’ Nuno said on Wednesday.

‘It’s a situation that we decided in this specific week. We considered that it’s the best way to go and compete well tomorrow and compete well on Sunday. But there’s no difference. It’s a squad. What you are trying to say, if you allow me, is not right.

‘We respect all the competitions, we respect all the games. And we consider that it’s better for us to start the players who are going to start, leave some players here, work, recover well, so we can be able to compete better on Sunday.’

One player who will start in Holland is Steven Bergwijn. The winger returns to his homeland having recovered from a foot injury.

‘It’s always special to play in your home country. I’m just happy that I’m back and I’m fit, that’s the most important thing,’ said the 24-year-old.

The player has started the season well and Nuno says he is an important part of his plans for the campaign.

'Stevie started the season very, very well. Very, very well,' Nuno said. 'Unfortunately he got injured in the national team and since then he's struggled again.

'But now he's getting back, like I said to you before, it's about getting him fitter, stronger, faster because he's a very talented player. Very talented player. Unique inside our squad.

'He has things that can really help us. He's fantastic in one v one, offensive, he's fast, he gives us speed. We need Stevie. I repeat myself: we need Stevie.'

Bryan Gil (right) will likely start the match against Eredivisie side Vitesse in Holland

Dele Alli (left) is also set to be called upon for the Europa Conference League game

Nuno confirmed Steven Bergwijn, who has returned from a six-game injury absence, will start

The winger is in his second full season in England and he admits people are yet to see the best of him.

'I know I have more in house, but I started this season positively and well,' Bergwijn said.

'Last season was difficult for me, but this season started positively and then I got the injury but I kept the confidence from the staff here and you will see the best of me soon.'

Nuno also confirmed Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon would not travel due to injury. 'Matt's improving,' Nuno added. 'Sess also but they're not in the group yet. Next week, we'll see if we have good news,' he added.