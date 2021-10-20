CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham will leave all ELEVEN players who started against Newcastle at home for their Europa Conference League trip to Vitesse Arnhem, as Nuno Espirito Santo keeps his squad fresh for crunch clash with West Ham

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline
 8 days ago

Nuno Espirito Santo has taken Spurs’ second string to face Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday night, with all 11 players who started Sunday’s win at Newcastle staying in north London.

Hugo Lloris, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal, Eric Dier, Cristian Romero, Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele and Lucas Moura will instead prepare for Sunday’s derby at West Ham under assistant coach Ian Cathro.

Nuno took a similar approach for the first leg of Spurs’ Conference League play-off against Pacos de Ferreira in Portugal in August, when Spurs were beaten 1-0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fppEI_0cWyjWFO00
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed his main men will not travel to face Vitesse

But the manager insisted this was neither a risk nor evidence of apathy towards the competition.

‘It’s not about that. If someone gets that interpretation, I cannot do anything,’ Nuno said on Wednesday.

‘It’s a situation that we decided in this specific week. We considered that it’s the best way to go and compete well tomorrow and compete well on Sunday. But there’s no difference. It’s a squad. What you are trying to say, if you allow me, is not right.

‘We respect all the competitions, we respect all the games. And we consider that it’s better for us to start the players who are going to start, leave some players here, work, recover well, so we can be able to compete better on Sunday.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DC7ol_0cWyjWFO00
The 10 outfield players who played in Sunday's win at Newcastle will not travel to Holland

One player who will start in Holland is Steven Bergwijn. The winger returns to his homeland having recovered from a foot injury.

‘It’s always special to play in your home country. I’m just happy that I’m back and I’m fit, that’s the most important thing,’ said the 24-year-old.

The player has started the season well and Nuno says he is an important part of his plans for the campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06KRJe_0cWyjWFO00
Nuno's keeping his main stars at home in preparation for their trip to West Ham on Sunday

'Stevie started the season very, very well. Very, very well,' Nuno said. 'Unfortunately he got injured in the national team and since then he's struggled again.

'But now he's getting back, like I said to you before, it's about getting him fitter, stronger, faster because he's a very talented player. Very talented player. Unique inside our squad.

'He has things that can really help us. He's fantastic in one v one, offensive, he's fast, he gives us speed. We need Stevie. I repeat myself: we need Stevie.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J54Fd_0cWyjWFO00
Bryan Gil (right) will likely start the match against Eredivisie side Vitesse in Holland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kiiZs_0cWyjWFO00
Dele Alli (left) is also set to be called upon for the Europa Conference League game
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqPiY_0cWyjWFO00
Nuno confirmed Steven Bergwijn, who has returned from a six-game injury absence, will start

The winger is in his second full season in England and he admits people are yet to see the best of him.

'I know I have more in house, but I started this season positively and well,' Bergwijn said.

'Last season was difficult for me, but this season started positively and then I got the injury but I kept the confidence from the staff here and you will see the best of me soon.'

Nuno also confirmed Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon would not travel due to injury. 'Matt's improving,' Nuno added. 'Sess also but they're not in the group yet. Next week, we'll see if we have good news,' he added.

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says it's down to him to help Dele Alli rediscover his best form, with midfielder having not featured in the top flight since a dismal display at Arsenal last month and also flopping in European defeat at Vitesse

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is determined to help Dele Alli regain his best form. Alli, who endured a torrid season last year and looked set to leave in January, started the campaign well under Nuno in a three-man midfield. But he was woefully exposed in the first half of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Nuno Espirito Santo backs Harry Kane to go on a scoring run after Tottenham star ended his drought against Newcastle as Spurs boss insists striker is 'in a good moment now'

Nuno Espirito Santo has backed Harry Kane to go on a goal scoring run after the Tottenham Hotspur star ended his drought last weekend. The England captain notched his first league goal of the campaign at Newcastle last Sunday, having endured a slow start to the campaign following a tumultuous summer amid links with a move to Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Under-fire Nuno Espirito Santo makes bizarre claim that his Tottenham side were the BETTER team against West Ham despite yet another toothless London derby display from his team

Nuno Espirito Santo rejected accusations Tottenham were too negative against West Ham despite their latest toothless display in losing a fourth successive London derby. The Spurs boss made the bizarre claim his side were the better team despite struggling to create clear cut opportunities as Michail Antonio’s second half goal continued the Hammers positive start to the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now the shortest odds he's EVER been to leave Manchester United at 1/5 following Liverpool humiliation, while under-fire Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is 12/1 to be sacked after West Ham loss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now the shortest odds he's ever been to head out of the Manchester United exit door and the overwhelming bookmakers' favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked. The scrutiny on the Red Devils boss has intensified in recent weeks and the heat...
PREMIER LEAGUE
West Ham 1-0 Tottenham: Michail Antonio winner vaults Hammers into top four after edging a lacklustre Spurs side in oddly tame London derby as Harry Kane puts in another disinterested performance under Nuno Espirito Santo

Harry Kane had contributed very little and Michail Antonio not much more by the time this derby devoid of urgency drifted into its final 20 minutes and the focus settled upon them. West Ham were on the attack and Kane was responsible for marking Antonio as Aaron Cresswell delivered a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
