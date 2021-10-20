CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CMS Advising As Netflix Expands UK Production Hub

By Hannah Walker
Law.com
 8 days ago

Netflix has secured a deal with FTSE 100 real-estate company SEGRO...

www.law.com

siliconangle.com

GlobalFoundries IPO raises $2.6B as chipmaker plans to expand production capacity

GlobalFoundries Inc. started trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange this morning after an initial public offering that priced at the top end of the target range and raised about $2.6 billion. GlobalFoundries is currently trading under the ticket symbol GFS at about $45 per share, down slightly from the initial...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Food ordering Mr. Yum to expand in the US and UK

QR code menu ordering system Mr Yum plans to expand outside Australia after an 11 million USD funding, reaching markets from the US and UK. While seeing a shift in the way people order their food during the COVID-19 outbreak, Australia-based Mr. Yum is ready to increase its customer base abroad, launching its services on two other continents. With over 12.5 million USD funding and 11 million customers, the company claims QR codes are not only here to stay but also simplify the food ordering and delivering mechanisms.
RESTAURANTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Quixote Studios Expands With Acquisition of The Production Truck

Prominent studio services company Quixote Studios is expanding with an acquisition of The Production Truck (TPT), a production rental company that services film, television and live events. Quixote Studios CEO Mikel Elliott announced the deal with the Burbank- and Atlanta-based industry provider of make-up stations, walkie-talkies, refrigerators and more on Wednesday. “Philosophically, TPT is a perfect fit for us. They have the newest and deepest inventory in the industry, and their team is committed to the same level of service excellence as we are,” Elliott said in a statement. The Production Truck founder William Hadley, who founded the business 23 years ago...
BUSINESS
Variety

U.K. Fall Budget Sets $1.1 Billion for Post-Pandemic Cultural Support, Doubles BBC Borrowing Limit

The U.K. government will invest over £850 million ($1.1 billion) in cultural and heritage infrastructure in the wake of the pandemic. The investment is part of the allocation for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in the three-year Spending Review that sets U.K. government departments’ resource and capital budgets for 2022/2023 to 2024/2025. Presenting the fall budget at the House of Commons on Wednesday, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak also revealed that U.K. public service broadcaster BBC’s commercial borrowing limit has more than doubled from £350 million to £750 million. In addition, tax relief has been doubled for theaters, orchestras, museums...
PERSONAL FINANCE
martechseries.com

iMerit Expands Engineering and Product Leadership

New product and engineering leadership will play vital role in bringing iMerit’s technology solutions to market. iMerit, a leading AI data solutions company, announced the appointment of Sudeep George, Vice President of Engineering, and Glen Ford, Vice President of Product. In their new roles, both Sudeep and Glen will be focused on product expansion and development of AI data solutions within the machine learning and artificial intelligence industries.
BUSINESS
motoringresearch.com

UK car production plunges – but 1 in 3 is electrified

New car production in Britain fell 41.5 percent in September 2021 with just over 67,000 cars rolling out of UK factories. The new car production total has been depressed due to the global semiconductor shortage, with the Society of Motor Manufacturers saying it continues to “plague” the industry. The cost...
WORLD
perfumerflavorist.com

Iberchem Expands Production Center In Brazil

Iberchem, part of Croda International Plc, has announced it will be launching a new facility in Campinas, Brazil. The new center, which covers more than 4,500 square meters, includes a production plant, an extensive creative center and sampling labs and a commercial office. Iberchem’s activity in Brazil will cover all fragrance applications, including fine fragrances, personal care, home care and air care.
BUSINESS
sportspromedia.com

Flutter opens new UK£15m Leeds betting tech and innovation hub

Flutter hub aiming to develop new digital products for its subsidiary brands. Centre to also support Sky Betting & Gaming’s ‘Skills Academy’. Irish bookmaking holding company Flutter Entertainment has opened a new UK£15 million (US$20.7 million) technology and innovation hub in the UK city of Leeds. The new 136,000 square...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Bombas Expands Into the UK With Socks & Slippers

Bombas is expanding overseas and launching in the United Kingdom. Today, the sock company will offer socks, slippers and underwear for purchase in both singles and packs. To further grow it’s U.K. presence, the brand will be partnering with St. Mungo’s, a leading homelessness charity based in London, to better understand the needs of those affected by homelessness in the local community and get products on those in need as quickly as possible. And to celebrate the market debut, Bombas will be donating 5,000 pairs of Bombas donation socks to the non-profit organization this month, with an additional 5,000 pairs to...
APPAREL
windpowermonthly.com

Multi-billion pound funding confirmed for UK offshore hub

Renewable energy major Iberdrola has confirmed it is to invest a further £6 billion (€7.1 billion) in offshore wind through its subsidiary ScottishPower’s East Anglia hub – the group’s largest project investment worldwide. Speaking at the Global Investment Summit being held in London ahead of the COP26 UN climate talks...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Deadline

Netflix Acquires ‘The Lost Daughter’ In UK, Benelux & Germany

EXCLUSIVE: In addition to a host of previously set worldwide territories, Netflix, in a deal with Entertainment One, has acquired rights to Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter in the UK, Benelux and Germany. Gyllenhaal’s feature directing debut will be in select theaters in the U.S., UK and elsewhere on December 17 and bow on the streaming service on December 31. Adapted by Gyllenhaal from Elena Ferrante’s best-selling 2006 novel, The Lost Daughter world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September and scooped the Best Screenplay prize. The story follows a woman whose beach vacation takes a dark turn when she...
MOVIES
Silicon Republic

Akara to expand Dublin team and boost robot production with new funding

The TCD spin-out will be looking to hire engineers, software developers and more as it rolls out its germ-killing robot. With fresh funding on the way, robotics start-up Akara plans to expand its team and create a production facility in Dublin. Akara is one of several Irish start-ups that has...
BUSINESS
labelandnarrowweb.com

Hub Labels expands with HP Indigo 6K digital press

Hub Labels Inc, a Maryland-based label printing converter, has expanded its printing capabilities with the acquisition of an HP Indigo 6K digital press. The press gives the company a competitive advantage for short-run label runs across a variety of industries, including food, beverage, and health and beauty market segments, to name a few.
BUSINESS
Law.com

DWF Strengthens Ties to Saudi Regime as it Establishes Riyadh HQ

DWF Group, the UK’s largest listed legal business, has announced that it is to officially launch a regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of which the firm is forming an association with a local firm. In a move that effectively strengthens its ties to the Kingdom, the firm...
BUSINESS
Refinery29

9 New Netflix UK Releases To Watch This Weekend

Adapting reality for the screen can be a tricky task. How much of a person’s life do you decide to show? Can you really show it all — the good, the bad, the ugly — and still get your main message across? How do you dive into the heart of the story without getting too saccharine?
TV SERIES
Law.com

Australian and International Firms Advise on $8.3B Melbourne Road Project

Global law firms DLA Piper and Pinsent Masons, along with Australian firm Allens, are advising a consortium of companies that will build an $8.3 billion road project in Melbourne. The Spark Consortium includes a host of construction companies and financiers. They will build the Primary Package of Melbourne’s North East...
ECONOMY

