CMS Advising As Netflix Expands UK Production Hub

Bombas is expanding overseas and launching in the United Kingdom. Today, the sock company will offer socks, slippers and underwear for purchase in both singles and packs. To further grow it’s U.K. presence, the brand will be partnering with St. Mungo’s, a leading homelessness charity based in London, to better understand the needs of those affected by homelessness in the local community and get products on those in need as quickly as possible. And to celebrate the market debut, Bombas will be donating 5,000 pairs of Bombas donation socks to the non-profit organization this month, with an additional 5,000 pairs to...

APPAREL ・ 8 DAYS AGO