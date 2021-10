This was a question posed to Market Master, Ginger Rapport, by a writer for the Beaverton Valley Times. Shopping at the market every week means that we have to make some tough choices about what to buy, and not buy. Ginger admits to having purchased too many things on more than one occasion because it was impossible to say no to those gorgeous bunches of bok choy (yes, she has a thing for bok choy) or to pass up chanterelles when they are in season. How can you not come home with at least one loaf of bread from one of the market’s many talented bakers? And for the bread you will need some honey butter from Lady Lane Farm made from Garry’s Meadowfresh jersey milk or a hunk of cheese from Briar Rose Creamery. Or both!

7 DAYS AGO