Bighorn sheep mating season

Midland Park NJ, as deer mating season is approaching the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Fish and Wildlife and the New Jersey Department of Transportation are reminding motorists to drive with extra caution and watch for white-tailed deer. Deer are more likely to suddenly run onto roadways...
JACKSON, Wyo. — A virtual meeting will be held tomorrow, Oct. 20 from 6-8:30 p.m. to discuss the findings of the Teton Range bighorn sheep working group. Agency managers from the National Park Service, U.S Forest Service, and Wyoming Game and Fish Department will also be present. The working group...
WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) is in the process of evaluating the potential to re-introduce bighorn sheep into the Sweetwater Rocks area, says the department. Public meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2021, at the Jeffrey City Fire Hall, and on Nov....
JACKSON —An interagency collective of biologists is recommending that 21,233 acres of high-quality winter habitat in the Teton Range be made off limits to humans to help an imperiled, declining herd of bighorn sheep stage a comeback. If the recommendations are pursued and OK’d, a new area slightly smaller than...
Pictures of mature whitetail bucks are appearing with increasing regularity on social media these days as the annual rut, or mating season, heats up. Though the peak tends to occur during the first two to three weeks of November, pre-rut activity can be very strong from mid-October on. Now’s the time to try a light rattling sequence, a grunt call, or even a decoy to trigger an aggressive response from a seasoned whitetail.
Deer are again looking for love, and sometimes that puts them in all the wrong places, so the state is warning drivers. Drivers should be on "high alert for deer crossing roadways, particularly at dawn and dusk," the state Department of Environmental Management says. Deer breeding season has started and...
Despite a yearslong effort to communicate the need to protect an isolated herd of Teton Bighorn Sheep, recreationists were surprised and perturbed to learn last week of proposed backcountry ski closures in Grand Teton National Park and surrounding national forests. At the same time, some saw sentiments from people who...
As the effects of climate change become more pronounced in our West Volusia ecosystems, some people have already begun to observe changes. "If we have a warm winter,...
