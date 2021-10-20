Bighorn sheep mating season

Pictures of mature whitetail bucks are appearing with increasing regularity on social media these days as the annual rut, or mating season, heats up. Though the peak tends to occur during the first two to three weeks of November, pre-rut activity can be very strong from mid-October on. Now’s the time to try a light rattling sequence, a grunt call, or even a decoy to trigger an aggressive response from a seasoned whitetail.

