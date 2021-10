Hayden and Dauber together again! Coach‘s Craig T. Nelson and Bill Fagerbakke are reunited on Thursday’s episode of Young Sheldon (CBS, 8/7c) — and TVLine has your exclusive first look. The reunion comes 24 years after the conclusion of the long-running ABC sitcom, and 17 years after Nelson and Fagerbakke last appeared on screen together in an episode of CBS’ The District. “It’s been wonderful having Bill Fagerbakke come play with us,” executive producer Steve Molaro tells TVLine. “Craig T. was thrilled to work with Bill again. When I touched base with Craig about it beforehand, he was immediately into it. Having...

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO