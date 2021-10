After dropping the first set, the Lady Cats rallied for a 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 win over Defiance Saturday in the Grand Canyon to end the regular season. “Going into the tournament, it is good to start out on a high,” said Napoleon volleyball coach Danielle Cramer, whose Lady Cats end the regular season 3-18. “Defiance is a really good team and being able to beat them, especially after being down a set, is great for us.

NAPOLEON, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO