Michelle Keegan looks in great spirits as she larks about on set in the rain with her co-stars during Brassic season 4 filming

She has been busy filming for season four of the Sky Max comedy series Brassic.

And Michelle Keegan looked in great spirits as she larked about on set in the rain with her co-stars on Wednesday as the group shot more scenes in Manchester.

The Our Girl actress, 34, who plays the single mother Erin Croft, couldn't keep the smile off her face as she chatted away and shielded herself with an umbrella.

Michelle showed off a quirky hairstyle, tying her brunette tresses into two knots on the top of her head.

She dressed casually in a neon orange crop top, red bomber jacket and high waisted jeans to shoot the scenes on set.

Filming for season four comes as series three of Brassic hit screens this month.

The upcoming season will explore the relationship between Erin and Vinnie, with fans dying to know if the pair will make a go of their romance, after Vinnie was seen declaring his love for Erin.

Season two ended with a cliffhanger as Vinnie revealed how much Erin, who fathered his child as a teen, means to him and Erin was then seen whispering something in Vinnie's ear before he was carted off by police.

Viewers are yet to find out what Erin had told Vinnie in the dramatic scenes, but all is set to be revealed in season three as he is released from prison and returns.

Brassic is a Sky original comedy series and follows Vinnie and his friends causing havoc in the town of Hawley as they commit petty crimes.

The series also stars Damien Molony and Ryan Sampson and features a predominantly male cast - something Michelle has previously said she has 'no issues' with as she is the 'blokiest one' on set.

'The lads invited me in, I never felt like an outsider. I've always got on with everyone,' Michelle revealed.

'It never felt different for me - I literally am the blokiest one.

'I never felt like I was the only girl. We gelled straight away.'

All episodes of season three of Sky Original Brassic are available to watch from Wednesday 6 October on Sky Max and streaming service NOW.

