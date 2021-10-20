CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Keegan looks in great spirits as she larks about on set in the rain with her co-stars during Brassic season 4 filming

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

She has been busy filming for season four of the Sky Max comedy series Brassic.

And Michelle Keegan looked in great spirits as she larked about on set in the rain with her co-stars on Wednesday as the group shot more scenes in Manchester.

The Our Girl actress, 34, who plays the single mother Erin Croft, couldn't keep the smile off her face as she chatted away and shielded herself with an umbrella.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zoLrU_0cWyg3nl00
Happy: Michelle Keegan looked in great spirits as she larked about on the Brassic set in the rain with her co-stars on Wednesday as the group shot more scenes in Manchester

Michelle showed off a quirky hairstyle, tying her brunette tresses into two knots on the top of her head.

She dressed casually in a neon orange crop top, red bomber jacket and high waisted jeans to shoot the scenes on set.

Filming for season four comes as series three of Brassic hit screens this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h59Su_0cWyg3nl00
Having fun: The Our Girl actress, 34, who plays the single mother Erin Croft, couldn't keep the smile off her face as she chatted away and shielded herself with an umbrella
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IpwwE_0cWyg3nl00
New look: Michelle showed off a quirky hairstyle, tying her brunette tresses into two knots on the top of her head
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CxSle_0cWyg3nl00
Style: She dressed casually in a neon orange crop top, red bomber jacket and high waisted jeans to shoot the scenes on set

The upcoming season will explore the relationship between Erin and Vinnie, with fans dying to know if the pair will make a go of their romance, after Vinnie was seen declaring his love for Erin.

Season two ended with a cliffhanger as Vinnie revealed how much Erin, who fathered his child as a teen, means to him and Erin was then seen whispering something in Vinnie's ear before he was carted off by police.

Viewers are yet to find out what Erin had told Vinnie in the dramatic scenes, but all is set to be revealed in season three as he is released from prison and returns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M4oii_0cWyg3nl00
Binge: Filming for season four comes as series three of Brassic hit screens this month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32rZYZ_0cWyg3nl00
Story: Brassic is a Sky original comedy series and follows Vinnie and his friends causing havoc in the town of Hawley as they commit petty crimes

Brassic is a Sky original comedy series and follows Vinnie and his friends causing havoc in the town of Hawley as they commit petty crimes.

The series also stars Damien Molony and Ryan Sampson and features a predominantly male cast - something Michelle has previously said she has 'no issues' with as she is the 'blokiest one' on set.

'The lads invited me in, I never felt like an outsider. I've always got on with everyone,' Michelle revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06huYZ_0cWyg3nl00
Characters: The series also stars Damien Molony and Ryan Sampson and features a predominantly male cast

'It never felt different for me - I literally am the blokiest one.

'I never felt like I was the only girl. We gelled straight away.'

All episodes of season three of Sky Original Brassic are available to watch from Wednesday 6 October on Sky Max and streaming service NOW.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iY0oI_0cWyg3nl00
Plot: The upcoming season will explore the relationship between Erin and Vinnie, with fans dying to know if the pair will make a go of their romance, after Vinnie was seen declaring his love for Erin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3okBPX_0cWyg3nl00
Yay! All episodes of season three of Sky Original Brassic are available to watch from Wednesday 6 October on Sky Max and streaming service NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kuG4L_0cWyg3nl00
Work: She has been busy filming for season four of the Sky Max comedy series Brassic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0Tgq_0cWyg3nl00
Warm: She later wrapped up on set in a long black coat 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cVLj2_0cWyg3nl00
Safe: She was joined by a security guard on set ahead of shooting her latest scenes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a58tY_0cWyg3nl00
Chatting: She spoke to the security guard as they both shielded from the rain 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b7ca2_0cWyg3nl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aOFhA_0cWyg3nl00
Cold: She wrapped up warm in her big coat 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXDFC_0cWyg3nl00
Details: She accessorized her look with large gold hoop earrings and wore a heavy covering of makeup

