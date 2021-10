Kagiyama Yuma and Mihara Mai made it a Japanese double, as they won the men's and women's Asian Open figure skating trophies in Beijing on Friday (15 October). Mihara needed to pull out something special in the free skate to overturn her compatriot Sakamoto Kaori's overnight lead after the latter outscored her in Thursday's short program. And the 22-year-old duly obliged, putting in a scintillating display to score 135.75, giving her a total of 203.58, with Sakamoto finishing narrowly behind on 202.28 after struggling with her jumps on Friday.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO