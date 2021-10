NJC point 10 - 12 (FTE £24,258 - £25,137) This position offers the advantage of school holidays. Hasmonean Multi-Academy Trust is a centre of academic excellence in North West London. The performance of the two schools in the Trust put them amongst the very top comprehensives in the country. Our students attain consistently high standards in their GCSE and A Level examinations. The vast majority of our students go on to study at University with a number being accepted at Oxbridge and medical school each year. The highest expectations are shared by students, staff and parents. The trust consists of a separate Boys’ and Girls’ school which share a common staff.

JOBS ・ 3 DAYS AGO