Meadow Brook Theatre brings ‘Clue’ to life

By Joseph Popis
The Oakland Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe classic murder mystery Hasbro board game and movie by Paramount Pictures is being theatrically performed on stage by Meadow Brook Theatre. The murder-mystery-themed show, “Clue: On Stage,” is being shown from Oct. 13 through Nov. 7. “’Clue: On Stage’ is for people who love a good murder mystery,...

